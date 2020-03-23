As I was checking out from picking up a couple of essentials on Sunday morning, the young woman bagging my groceries asked me about the state basketball tournament, and when it might be rescheduled.
No, she wasn’t a member of the Yankton Gazelles squad, who qualified for state for the first time in nine years this season.
She wasn’t a manager for the Yankton Bucks, who earned a third straight state berth – a feat the program hadn’t achieved since the mid-1970s.
She was a member of the YHS band, a group that was scheduled to perform on Championship Saturday of the tournament. (Which, for reference sake, would have been this past weekend had things gone as scheduled.) She also noted that she had earned a spot in All-State Band, which is also currently on hold.
It was a quick reminder that the current South Dakota High School Activities Association holding pattern that is an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t just affect the athletes.
It affects those who may or may not be a part of the team photo at the end of the tournament: student managers and statisticians, cheerleaders, even sub-varsity players who may not even get to dress for state, but they would have been in practice pushing their varsity teammates to be ready.
It affects the bands that have practiced for months. Plenty of places try to fill in for, or push out, the pep band by blasting their pregame “mixtape,” for a lack of a more modern term. I’ll take a good pep band over that any day. (I especially like how Nebraska high school post-season events will invite both teams’ bands and have them alternating.)
It affects the student bodies. Especially for smaller schools, a state tournament berth means a couple of days of no school, and everyone packing up and heading to state. A strong student section – whether it’s 20 kids or 200 – adds to the atmosphere.
Yes, it affects the adults, too. But you only get so many years to experience high school. You can go to state as an adult for years after you graduated.
As a high schooler, I was fortunate enough to participate in two state championship events, both thanks to having good teammates. I’m not sure how I would have reacted had one of those experiences been taken away due to a situation like we are experiencing now, though I am confident I’d have felt the same frustration that our state’s young men and women are feeling now. I’m not sure I would have handled it with the poise and understanding that our area student-athletes have displayed.
Yet here they are, in a quagmire that is definitely not of their own doing. They can’t practice together. They’re not even supposed to see each other in person unless they’re in the same immediate family.
So what do they do? Hold out the hope that those postponed events are eventually held? Resign themselves to the fact that this post-season is lost?
It’s a very “adult” question that we’re all having to answer right now.
