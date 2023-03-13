LINCOLN, Neb. — Nolan Becker scored 23 points, including 11 in the second quarter, to lead Hartington Cedar Catholic past Tri County in the Class C2 third place game of the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Lincoln.
Jaxson Bernecker finished with 18 points, including 10 in the first quarter, for Cedar Catholic (22-5). Andrew Jones added 10 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the line in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.