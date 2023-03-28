The Yankton Bucks went 2-1 in a home tennis quadrangular on Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center in Yankton.
Yankton earned 9-0 victories over both Bishop Heelan (Iowa) and Vermillion. O’Gorman topped the Bucks 7-2.
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
The Yankton Bucks went 2-1 in a home tennis quadrangular on Tuesday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center in Yankton.
Yankton earned 9-0 victories over both Bishop Heelan (Iowa) and Vermillion. O’Gorman topped the Bucks 7-2.
Zachary Briggs had a hand in both wins for the Bucks against O’Gorman. He claimed a 10-9 (9-7) victory over Alex Mohama at flight one singles, then teamed with Harrison Krajewski for a 10-9 (7-4) victory over Mohama and Cooper Johnson.
Yankton, 5-2, will host Mitchell on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the NFAA Easton Archery Center. The match had originally been scheduled to be played Friday in Mitchell.
YANKTON 9, HEELAN 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Luka Ernesti 10-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Brady Schultz 10-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Carter Kuehl 10-8; 4, Miles Krajewski Y def. Jason Breen 10-4; Jack Pederson Y def. Jack Bousquet 10-2; Luke Moeller Y def. Matthew Lynn 10-2
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Ernesti-Bousquet 10-0; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Schultz-Kuehl 10-2; M. Krajewski-Moeller Y def. Ikey Scott-Kuehl 10-2
JV: Ethan Marsh Y def. Ikey Scott 8-3; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Teegan Reiners 8-3; Kralicek-Marsh Y def. Lynn-Reiners 10-5
O’GORMAN 7, YANKTON 2
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Alex Mohama 10-9 (9-7); Cooper Johnson OG def. Harrison Krajewski 10-3; Will Koziara OG def. Christopher Rockne 10-1; Liam Sarmiento OG def. Miles Krajewski 10-2; Johnny McDowell OG def. Jack Pederson 10-3; Samuel Hayden OG def. Luke Moeller 10-2
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Mohama-Johnson 10-9 (7-4); Koziara-McDowell OG def. Rockne-Pederson 10-2; Sarmiento-Hayden OG def. M. Krajewski-Moeller 10-2
JV: Joshua Brower OG def. Ethan Marsh 10-3; August Jackson OG def. Hunter Eggen 10-1; Brower-Jackson OG def. Patrick Kralicek-Marsh 10-3
YANKTON 9, VERMILLION 0
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Lucas Green 10-0; Christopher Rockne Y def. Grant Freeling 10-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Caleb Reins 10-1; Jack Pederson Y def. Hayden Fogelman 10-1; Ethan Marsh Y def. Mason Freeling 10-1
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Mandernach-G. Freeling 10-0; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Reins-M. Freeling 10-0; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. Fogelman-Corbin Heckins 10-0
JV: Hunter Eggen Y def. Heckins 8-1; Patrick Kralicek Y def. Jacob Emerson 8-0; Kralicek-Eggen Y def. Emerson-Henry Mourlam 8-1
