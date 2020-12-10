It started in the third grade.
That’s when Nevaeh Leonard, a sophomore at Yankton High School, found her love for the sport of wrestling.
“When I was in the third grade, my brother started wrestling, and after going to the AAU tournaments, I was like ‘I want to try that.’ My mom made me wait until fourth grade when I could start.”
Now, Leonard will have the opportunity to represent Yankton as their first competitor in the newly-sanctioned sport of girls wrestling in South Dakota. Over 30 teams will have a girl wrestling this season according to sdhssa.org, while the state will sponsor four weight classes. The top-eight participants in each weight class will qualify for the state wrestling tournament.
Leonard wrestled all boys in her four varsity matches last season, and said she has not had very many girls as teammates. She’s hoping that her wrestling will inspire girls of all ages to compete in the sport.
“When I was in AAU, there were always two or three girls on the team, but since I’ve gotten to middle school there really hasn’t been. I think they should definitely do it, you can only benefit from it. It teaches discipline, mentality and all kinds of things.”
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand also believes that more girls will soon join the sport.
“In every other state that has implemented girls wrestling, they’ve seen tremendous growth in participation numbers over the first several years.” Krogstrand said.
“I was actually just talking to some of the coaches, and there have been more girls join wrestling. The Pierre team has like 23 girls so it’s definitely increased the amount of girls in the sports in the sport because they feel like they actually have a chance,” Leonard said.
Leonard will be the only girl on the Yankton team this season, but maybe no one is a better fit to represent the Gazelles.
“Overall, she’s is goer, she is a fighter. She is one of the toughest in the room. Whether it’s wrestling boys or girls, that’s her mentality, she isn’t going to lay-down. She is going to give it her all for six minutes,” Smith said. “She is very excited and we are all excited. It gives her a chance to represent Yankton and it’s only getting more and more popular and for her to represent her town and school at that level is just exciting.”
Coach Smith said he is also excited to see Leonard continue to help grow the sport while also developing into a better wrestler herself.
“She pushes everyone in the room to be better. She’s got this year and two more years where we can keep building off this, but yes it is exciting and she is ready for it.”
Leonard, meanwhile, said she is excited to start as well, and is hoping to reach the podium she has dreamed of since first starting to wrestle.
“I’m very excited now that women’s wrestling is sanctioned. Now I feel like I have more on an opportunity to compete at the state level.”
Leonard begins her quest in Watertown this weekend, before wrestling at home against Huron on Dec. 22.
