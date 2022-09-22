FREEMAN — Freeman’s Kate Miller and Erin Uecker each went over 1,000 digs for their career as the Flyers downed Menno 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Uecker had 10 kills and three blocks to go with her 11 digs on the night. Miller posted nine kills and two ace serves to go along with her 12 digs.
Also for Freeman, Cami Fransen had 14 assists, 14 digs and two ace serves. Ava Andersen had nine assists and two ace serves. Ashlin Jacobsen had 14 digs, Zonona Butler posted 11 digs, and Emily Mendel added two ace serves in the victory.
Josie Stokes had six kills and two blocks, and Julia Buechler had six kills for Menno. Alana Fergen finished with nine assists. Ashton Massey had five kills and two blocks. Maggie Miller added 16 digs.
Freeman, 12-3, plays in the Sanford Pentagon tournament on Saturday. Menno, 3-11, travels to Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
Wisner-Pilger Tri.
Wisner-Pilger 2, Crofton 0
WISNER, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger swept Crofton 25-18, 25-18 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Emily Buhrman finished with 11 kills and Maggie Schweers had 15 assists for Wisner-Pilger. Alexia Martin added 10 digs in the victory.
Ellie Tramp had four kills and eight digs for Crofton. Sammie Allen posted eight assists, with Jaida Allen recording six assists. Madelyn Eilers and Jaisie Janssen combined on two blocks, and Caitlyn Guenther had nine digs for the Warriors.
Wisner-Pilger will play in the Madison (Nebraska) Classic on Saturday. Crofton (10-6) next travels to Norfolk for a triangular with Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic, hosted by LHNE on Tuesday.
Crofton 2, Battle Creek 0
WISNER, Neb. — Crofton downed Mid-States Conference foe Battle Creek 25-21, 25-20 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Wisner, Nebraska.
Lexi Wiebelhaus and Madelyn Eilers each posted four kills for Crofton. Sammie Allen had nine assists, with Jaida Allen recording six assists. Caitlin Guenther finished with five ace serves, Ellie Tramp had 16 digs and Cassie Allen added eight digs in the victory.
Battle Creek plays in the Elkhorn Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Bon Homme Tri.
Bon Homme 3, Chamberlain 0
TYNDALL — Jenna Duffek and Taycee Ranek each had 12 kills to lead Bon Homme past Chamberlain 25-20, 25-15, 25-8 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Tyndall.
Ranek also had five ace serves for the Cavaliers. Jaden Kortan finished with 25 assists. Jurni Vavruska added seven kills and six ace serves in the victory.
Burke 3, Chamberlain 0
TYNDALL — Burke rolled past Chamberlain 25-5, 25-4, 25-15 as part of a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Tyndall.
Adisyn Indahl finished with 10 kills, nine digs and five ace serves for Burke. Elle Johnson posted 13 digs and three ace serves. Kailee Frank had nine digs and four ace serves. Elly Witt also had four ace serves in the victory.
Other Matches
Avon 3, Colome 1
AVON — Courtney Sees finished with 18 kills and 20 digs to lead Avon past Colome 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Lila Vanderlei posted 11 kills, 16 digs and two blocks for Avon. Kenna Kocmich had 27 assists. Grace Vanderlei posted 17 digs and two solo blocks. Macy Vogt had 14 digs, and Sarah Swier added 13 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Libby Petersek led Colome with nine kills and 18 digs. Marua Luedke posted seven kills. Devan Daughtry finished with 20 assists. Landi Krumans had 24 digs, Ashlyn Hoffine posted 15 digs and two ace serves, and Toree Ringingshield added two blocks for the Cowgirls.
Avon, 4-9, travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Monday. Colome, 5-6, plays in the Wessington Springs Tournament on Saturday.
Avon won the JV match 25-19, 25-18.
Hanson 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
IRENE — Hanson outlasted Irene-Wakonda 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Kylie Haiar had 11 kills and four ace serves, and Annalyse Weber had 11 kills and two ace serves for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 39 assists and two ace serves. Jersey Kampshoff posted 25 digs and two ace serves, Cadence Jarding had 13 digs and Kate Haiar added three blocks in the victory.
For Irene-Wakonda, Madison Orr led the way with 11 kills. Emerson Flynn had seven assists and 15 digs. Quinn McDonald posted 19 digs and two ace serves. Quincey Flynn had 12 digs and Emma Marshall added three blocks for the Eagles.
Both teams play in the Sanford Pentagon Tournament on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Wausa 3, Creighton 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Hunter West had 11 kills and 15 digs to lead Wausa past Creighton 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Sienna West finished with 26 assists and 10 digs for Wausa. Bailey West posted nine kills, Alexa Cunningham had six ace serves and Abby Kaiser added 10 digs in the victory.
Wausa, 9-2, hosts Wakefield and Hartington-Newcastle in a triangular on Tuesday. Creighton hosts Randolph on Tuesday.
Wagner 3, KWL 0
WAGNER — Wagner swept past Kimball-White Lake 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost had 11 kills and 11 digs to lead a balanced Wagner attack. Shona Kocer had eight kills and three blocks. Macy Koupal posted 26 assists and five ace serves. Avari Bruguier had 10 digs and five ace serves. Madi Knebel added 10 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
For KWL, Dani Deffenbaugh had 11 kills and 12 digs. Ryann Nielsen finished with seven assists, seven kills, three ace serves and 10 digs.
Wagner, 16-2, travels to Hanson on Tuesday.
Scotland 3, Marty 0
SCOTLAND — Martina DeBoer finished with 15 kills and four blocks to lead Scotland past Marty 25-3, 25-20, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Trinity Bietz finished with 12 kills and 10 digs for Scotland. Kalley Vitek posted 16 assists and six ace serves. Clair Janish had 13 assists and four ace serves in the victory.
Scotland, 8-4, hosts Sioux Falls Lutheran on Monday.
Scotland won the JV match 25-12, 25-6.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Coral Mason finished with 14 kills and 15 digs to power Viborg-Hurley past Centerville 25-11, 25-4, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Denae Mach finished with 11 kills and three blocks for Viborg-Hurley. Mataya Vannorsdel had 27 assists. Charley Nelson posted 11 digs and four ace serves. Addison Huth had four blocks and Estelle Lee added three ace serves in the victory.
For Centerville, Macey Hostetler posted 10 assists. Rylie Tieman had four kills. Thea Gust added five digs.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Howard on Monday. Centerville travels to Marty on Tuesday.
MCM 3, Parkston 0
MONTROSE — McCook Central-Montrose downed Parkston 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Tayah McGregor had 13 digs and Brianna Even posted 19 assists for MCM. Maddy Lauck had five ace serves. Kayla Vander Woude posted five blocks. Aubyn Schmidt had three blocks, Aubree Kranz had 16 digs and three ace serves, and Brandy Pulse added three ace serves in the victory.
Gracie Oakley finished with eight kills and Faith Oakley had 14 assists and 11 digs for Parkston. Avery Bogenreif had 12 digs and Mya Nuebel added 11 digs in the effort.
MCM, 10-6, travels to Dell Rapids on Tuesday.
