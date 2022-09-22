1K X 2

Freeman's Erin Uecker, left, and Kate Miller each reached the 1,000-dig mark for their careers during the Flyers' Cornbelt Conference volleyball sweep of Menno, Thursday in Freeman.

FREEMAN — Freeman’s Kate Miller and Erin Uecker each went over 1,000 digs for their career as the Flyers downed Menno 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 in Cornbelt Conference volleyball action on Thursday.

Uecker had 10 kills and three blocks to go with her 11 digs on the night. Miller posted nine kills and two ace serves to go along with her 12 digs.

