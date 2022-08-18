The Yankton Gazelles came into Thursday night’s matchup with high hopes of grabbing their first win of the season. And they came close, falling to Watertown 2-1 at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“It was a really tough loss,” said YHS head coach Tyler Schuring. “We felt we could pick up a win tonight.”
The first half saw both teams falter several offensive chances. The Gazelles had four breakaways that produced three shots on goal but none touched net. The Arrows got off six shots but YHS tender Alexandra Schmidt grabbed four with the other two going wide of the net.
“Alex is a very reactionary keeper who can make those hard saves,” Schuring explained. “For her third varsity match in goal, I thought she did well.”
The Gazelles spent a good portion of the first half playing defense, as Watertown kept the YHS bunch in their half of the field for a good two-thirds of play.
As good as Yankton’s defense was early in the second half, they allowed Mya York to sneak an 8-yard shot into the goal at the 31:30 mark of the second half, giving Watertown a 1-0 advantage.
The Gazelles had a great chance to score around the 25-minute mark when Chloe Blom got open down the right side of the field and slipped a pass across only to see two Gazelles miss kick attempts.
“We’re starting to see the passes now,” Schuring said, “and we’re finally looking for those final passes that give us a chance to score.”
With 6:17 to play, Rylie Campbell found the goal with a 12-yard shot that crept just over the outstretched arms of Schmidt lifting Watertown to a 2-0 lead.
Yankton got on the board with 1:58 left in the match when Eden Wolfgram punched the ball in from 18 yards making the final score, 2-1 in favor of Watertown.
“Watertown’s counterattacks really hurt us,” the YHS coach said. “We need to communicate better so we can respond to those better.” Schuring also said that he felt the team, while doing a better job of bringing the ball upfield, especially on the sidelines, “We just tried to make too many passes.”
The 0-3 Gazelles travel to West Central on Monday. Start time is 4 p.m.
Yankton beat Watertown 4-2 in the JV match. For Yankton, Chloe Blom, Abby Saylor, Hope Lesher and Emily Tramp each scored. Elaina Mohnen stopped 10 shots in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.