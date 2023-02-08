A veteran roster greets first-year head coach Josh Teichroew as the Mount Marty baseball team prepares for its 2023 season.

The Lancers return two first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections, as well as a second-team selection and three honorable mention honorees. In addition, the Lancer roster boasts 17 seniors, 12 of which saw time for the Lancers at the varsity level a season ago.

