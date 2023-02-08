A veteran roster greets first-year head coach Josh Teichroew as the Mount Marty baseball team prepares for its 2023 season.
The Lancers return two first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections, as well as a second-team selection and three honorable mention honorees. In addition, the Lancer roster boasts 17 seniors, 12 of which saw time for the Lancers at the varsity level a season ago.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have been around,” said Teichroew, who had served as an assistant coach for the Lancers for six seasons prior to taking the helm. “They’re definitely a team that’s come together since they showed up in September, and especially since Jan. 9 when we got going.”
The Lancers, 35-16 overall and 19-9 in GPAC play a season ago, were picked third in the GPAC this season. MMU has finished in the top four in the conference tournament each of the past couple of years, and looks to move up the rankings this season.
“We have a lot of belief in each other,” Teichroew said. “We have so many guys that have played so much together.”
For the Lancers to do that, they will need all three phases — hitting, pitching and defense — to improve on their performances in recent years.
“I think this pitching staff has the ability to push through that roadblock (to the top two). We like our depth,” Teichroew said. “Defensively, we’ve seen what it takes to be at the level.”
Mount Marty will open the 2023 season in Omaha, Nebraska, playing doubleheaders against Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Saturday and Sunday. The games will be played at Westside High School.
MMU is scheduled to open its home season Feb. 25 and 26 against Valley City State, a set of games that will also likely be moved due to the high volume of snow that remains on the ground. The Lancers open GPAC play March 18 against Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa.
Pitching
The Lancers return three of four “rotation” pitchers from a season ago, all of which earned GPAC honors. Senior Myles Brown (6-3, 2.73 ERA, 77 K in 62 2/3 IP) earned second-team honors, while senior Jett Hasegawa (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 59 K in 60 IP) and junior Clayton Chipchase (6-3, 2.37 ERA, 49 K in 57 IP) each earned honorable mention recognition.
“They’ve all done good things, and we look for them to build on those,” Teichroew said. “It’s nice to know when guys go out they are not overwhelmed by anything. That is the contagious energy you want from your pitcher.”
The player in line for the fourth starting role is also a familiar name, senior Chris Rofe. The Sydney, Australia native served as the Lancers’ closer the past two seasons, going 3-2 with seven saves and 45 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched last season.
“He started at his junior college, so he’s familiar with it,” Teichroew said of the Miles Community College product. “He’s in fantastic shape. He’s transformed his body, come such a long ways. It’s an impressive improvement for a senior.”
Junior Jared Miller (1-0, 4.41 ERA, 18 K in 16 1/3 IP), who made three starts a season ago, will continue to provide depth to the rotation. Junior Heston Williams (1-0, 1.46 ERA, 22 K in 12 1/3 IP) and senior Zane Pollon (2-1, 6.23 ERA, 28 K in 17 1/3 IP) both return with bullpen experience.
“Jared was a spot starter last year. He’ll be a guy to provide depth,” Teichroew said. “Williams came on strong at the end of conference season last year, and he’s a competitor. Pollen is another big piece — he pitches with attitude, can go right at guys.”
Newcomers that could factor into the pitching mix include sophomore Noah McCandless (So., Arvada, Colorado; Garden City CC), freshman Aspen Dahl (Madison) and junior Caden Eymann (Byers, Colorado; Western Nebraska CC).
“McCandless will be a high-leverage long reliever, potentially a closer,” Teichroew said. “Dahl will also play shortstop, but on the mound he can be a good piece for us. Eymann is a crafty left-hander who is reliable.”
Senior Cooper Davis (1-1, 20.25 ERA, 10 K in 6 2/3 IP), sophomore Zach Hegge (Lyons, Nebraska), senior Sean O’Hagan (Thornton, Colorado; Regis University) and junior Aaron Madden (Papillion, Nebraska) could also provide depth to the pitching staff.
Infield
The Lancers return two first-team All-GPAC picks on the infield, catcher Billy Hancock and first baseman Kiko Nunez.
Hancock batted .361 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI a season ago. A two-time all-GPAC pick and three-time GPAC honoree (2nd team in 2019), he enters his final season with 38 career home runs, eight shy of Jason Nelson’s school record of 46.
“Hancock is a good leader, a good role model for our younger guys,” Teichroew said.
Backing up Hancock behind the plate are a pair of sophomores, Kannon Dumont (Bennington, Nebraska) and Kalen Piechota (Omaha, Nebraska; Creighton Prep).
Nunez made an impact in his first season with the Lancers. The sophomore from Dickinson, Texas and transfer from the Air Force Academy batted .331 with 11 home runs and a team-high 45 RBI. Nunez overcame a slow start, as he opened his season 0-for-19 and didn’t hit his first home run until his 17th game of the season.
“It’s fantastic to have him back,” Teichroew said of Nunez, who also plays football at MMU. “We will rely on him to be a big bat in the lineup for us.”
Backing up Nunez are senior Mitchell Noem (Lake Norden), senior Tommy Alitz (.200, 1 RBI) and sophomore Bodi Wallar (Papillion, Nebraska; Hutchinson CC).
“Noem’s really developed a ton. He could be our DH (designated hitter) or provide depth at first,” Teichroew said. “Wallar is a power bat that you could see in the middle of the lineup right away, especially the way he hit this fall. Alitz is a strong defensive first baseman who is steady and has great communication.”
The Lancers have to replace three starting infielders, all of which have received all-GPAC honors: Mason Townsend (1st team in 2019, 2nd team in 2021 and 2022), Jet Weber (HM) and Josh Roemen (2nd team in 2021).
Ethan Wishon (.306, 2 HR, 7 RBI), who served a utility role in 2022, will start at second base, with Tyler Linch (.295, 10 RBI) also seeing time.
“Wishon is a strong piece there,” Teichroew said. “Linch is a calming presence there. He is never overwhelmed.”
Sophomore Braeden Cordes (Spokane, Washington; Spokane Falls CC) steps into the shortstop role, with Dahl also seeing time there.
“Cordes is incredible defensively. He’ll provide good leadership at the top of the lineup. We expect him to have a nice year,” Teichroew said. “Dahl is a good defensive player who can slide into multiple positions.”
Sophomore Evan Bock (.235, 1 RBI), who saw time at third last season, will be in the mix again this year, joined by sophomore Will Johnson (Lincoln, Nebraska; Lincoln Southeast).
“Bock has a very high ceiling. He’s got a chance to do great things this year,” Teichroew said. “Bock and Johnson are very similar. There is potential for both to be very big bats for us.”
Outfield
The Lancers return two key outfielders in senior Zane Salley (.281, 3 HR, 26 RBI, 11 SB) and junior Caid Koletzky (.237, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 7 SB). Koletzky was a first-team all-GPAC pick in 2021.
“Koletzky and Salley have been really good for us the last couple of years. They both had a good fall and have provided good leadership,” Teichroew said. “Those two have the potential to do great things offensively, and they’ve always provided for us defensively. They have good range and are very reliable.”
Sophomore Joon Dunsmore, who had a run scored and a stolen base in limited varsity action, junior Will Gardner (Saint Albert, Alberta), a transfer from Garden City Community College, and Will Rauch (.333, 3 RBI in 8 games) will also see time in the outfield.
“Dunsmore is a fast, dynamic player who has an opportunity to do some nice things this year,” Teichroew said. “Gardner is a left-handed bat who has had a highly-decorated junior college career. Rauch is a hard-working kid who is also a football player at Mount Marty.”
Senior Josh Mares (.211, 3 RBI), sophomore Christian Berry (Papillion, Nebraska; Ralston HS) and junior Lake Terveer (.125, 1 RBI, 9 SB) could also be in the outfield mix.
“I like where they are at,” Teichroew said. “They are great depth pieces. They’re all fast. They either give us a good bat or good defense.”
