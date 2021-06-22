BROOKINGS — After scoring one run in the first 13 innings of the day, the Yankton offense exploded for four runs in the seventh to claim the nightcap of an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Brookings on Tuesday.
Brookings’ Dan Messerli no-hit Yankton through six innings but Post 12 scored four runs off reliever Lincoln Hardin in the seventh to claim the nightcap 5-2.
Joe Gokie had a double and two RBI, and Drew Ryken doubled for Yankton. Dylan Prouty and Jace McCorkell each had a hit in the win.
Henry Hammrich, Max Kjleden, Jackson Krogman and Josh Devine each had a hit for Brookings.
Connor Teichroew pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Drew Ryken got the final two outs for the save. Hardin lost in relief of Messerli, who struck out seven in his six innings of work.
Earlier in the say, Brookings beat Yankton 6-1.
Jake Ammarh doubled and singled, and Kjleden had two hits for Brookings. Krogman also doubled. Jamison Honkomp and Sam Hardin each had a hit in the win.
Cody Oswald doubled and singled, and Teichroew doubled for Yankton. Drew Ryken and Gokie each had a hit.
Mason Bebehsee went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Sam Kampshoff took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Yankton, 9-15, travels to Mitchell to face Aberdeen and Mitchell on Friday.
Parkston 13, Scotland-Menno 13
MENNO — Parkston overcame an eight-run third inning by Scotland-Menno to claim a 13-8 victory in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Landon Sudbeck went 3-for-4 and Payton Albrecht had two hits for Parkston. Kade Bialas, Jon Akre and Logan Heidinger each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Pillsbury had two hits and three RBI for Scotland-Menno. Kadeyn Ulmer also had two hits. Ajay Herrboldt, Treyton Saylor and Levi Bender each added a hit.
Bialas pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. Ulmer took the loss.
Parkston, 4-2, travels to face Wessington Springs-Woonsocket on Friday.
Vermillion 10, Garretson 1
VERMILLION — T.J. Tracy had three hits, and Drew Thelen posted a triple, a double and three RBI as Vermillion rolled past Garretson 10-1 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Willis Robertson also had two hits for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and Dylan Thelen each tripled. Charlie Ward had a double and three RBI. Connor Saunders added a hit.
Tayson Swatek went 3-for-3 with a double for Garretson.
Jake Jensen pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Isaiah Gnadt took the loss.
Vermillion, 9-4, hosts Tea and Sioux Valley in a triangular on Saturday. Post 1 faces Tea at 1 p.m. and Sioux Valley at 5:30 p.m., with the two visiting teams playing at 3:15 p.m.
Platte-Geddes 14, WSW 4
WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Kelby VanDerWerff went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI to lead Platte-Geddes past Wessington Springs-Woonsocket in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Landon Schulte went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI for Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson also had two hits. Myles Kott had a double and two RBI. Jackson Olsen and Dawson Hoffman each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Cleveland doubled and singled, driving in three, for WSW. Dylan Schimke and Draven Thompson each had a hit.
Hayes Rabenberg picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest. Clay Ohlinger took the loss.
Platte-Geddes, 3-1, hosts Scotland-Menno on Friday.
Canova 9, Tabor 1
CANOVA — Canova took control with a five-run fourth inning on the way to a 9-1 victory over Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Riley Rothschadl doubled and singled for Tabor. Dustin Honomichl also doubled. Nolan Carda, Nolan Dvorak and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit.
Carda took the loss, striking out four in his two innings of work. Rothschadl struck out six in two innings of relief, with Herrboldt striking out three in his two innings of relief.
Tabor, 7-5, hosts Crofton on Thursday.
Monday: Vermillion 14, Dell Rapids 0
DELL RAPIDS — Jack Kratz went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Vermillion’s 14-0 rout of Dell Rapids in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Jake Jensen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy had two hits and three RBI. Dylan Thelen doubled. Drew Thelen and Willis Robertson each had a hit and two RBI. Connor Saunders added a hit.
Drew Thelen picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing one hit in the four-inning contest.
Youth
Renner 9-11, Lakers 2-3
Renner swept Yankton in a youth baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, three Renner players had two hits each in a 9-2 victory.
Jackson Bjorkman, Andrew Bloom and Rybn Arbogast each had two hits for Renner. Jack Stuckel doubled. Joey Goodshall added a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Kael Garry, Kaden Hughes, Evan Serck and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit for Yankton.
Zach Barr picked up the win. Owen Wishon took the loss, striking out five in his five innings of work.
Arbogast had a double and three RBI, and pitched two innings of shutout relief as Renner won the nightcap 11-3.
Zack Sprenkle and Josh Woelfel each had a hit and two RBI in the win.
Serck and Cohen Zahrbock each had a hit for Yankton.
Good shall picked up the win. Mac Grotenhuis took the loss.
The Lakers travel to Mitchell on Thursday.
