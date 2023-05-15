PENDER, Neb. — Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen won the individual title and the Hartington-Newcastle team punched its ticket to state at the District D-2 Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Twin Creek Golf Course near Pender, Nebraska.
Pender won the team title with a 327, easily beating out Humphrey St. Francis (368). The Wildcats claimed the third and final team berth out of the district, shooting a 373.
Claussen shot a 78, two strokes better than Pender’s Mitchell Kelly and Quinton Heineman, each at 80.
Bloomfield’s Mason Mackeprang also earned a berth to state, finishing ninth with an 88. Hartington-Newcastle’s Dayton Sudbeck also shot 88, finishing 10th.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Pender 327; 2, Humphrey St. Francis 368; 3, Hartington-Newcastle 373; 4, Howells-Dodge 379; 5, Randolph 383; 6, Stanton 393; 6, Fullerton 396; 7, Wausa 415; 8, Plainview 417; 9, Bloomfield 432; 10, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 478; 11, Omaha Brownell Talbot 540
TOP 10: 1, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 78; 2, Mitchell Kelly, Pender 80; 3, Quinton Heineman, Pender 80; 4, Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis 82; 5, Trey Johnson, Pender 83; 6, Layton Gralheer, Pender 84; 7, Baylen Guenther, Osmond 87; 8, Kellen Fiala, Howells-Dodge 87; 9, Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield 88; 10, Dayton Sudbeck, Hartington-Newcastle 88
