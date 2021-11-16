SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling teams earned victories over Harrisburg-Tea on Monday at Eastway Bowl in Sioux Falls. The match was postponed from Friday due to poor weather conditions.
The Yankton girls earned their first victory of the season with a 35-15 decision.
For the Gazelles, Teighlor Karstens led the way with a 224 high game and 570 series. Rylie Hoerner had a 184 high game and 526 series. Hannah Washburn added a 184 high game and 477 series.
For Harrisburg-Tea, Beau Anderson led the way with a 231 high game and 545 series. Isabella Abbas added a 158 high game and 463 series.
Yankton’s boys earned a 43.5-6.5 decision to move to 2-0 on the season.
For the Bucks, Parker Pooler led the way with a 232 high game and 675 series. Carter Teply had a 225 high game and 636 series. Connar Becker added a 195 high game and 576 series.
For Harrisburg-Tea, Treven Luke led the way with a 223 high game and 574 series. Aaron Rowe added a 237 high game and 545 series.
Yankton hosts West Central on Friday and O’Gorman on Nov. 22, both 4 p.m. starts at Yankton Bowl.
In JV boys’ action, Yankton rolled to a 47-3 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.
For the Bucks, Nate Myer led the way with a 199 high game and 511 series. Ryan Turner had a 182 high game and 475 series. Payton Kautz added a 172 high game and 470 series.
Richie Carlson posted a 182 high game and 470 series for Harrisburg-Tea.
