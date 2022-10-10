SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff escaped Mount Marty 25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday. It was the first GPAC win of the season for the Chargers (6-14, 1-8 GPAC).
Chloe Johnson finished with 21 kills and 16 digs, and Alexis Johnson had 12 kills for Briar Cliff. Tannah Heath finished with 49 assists and 19 digs. Sami Wasmund had 11 kills and eight blocks (one solo). Toria Andre posted six blocks (two solo), Tannah Heath had 19 digs and Abbey Jones had 18 digs in the victory.
