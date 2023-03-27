Yankton’s Drew Ryken has always wanted to play college baseball.
On Monday, he made that a reality as he signed with the Mount Marty Lancers’ baseball program at Yankton High School.
“Not a lot of people get to (play college baseball),” Drew Ryken said. “To be able to do it, it’s always been a dream for me.”
As a member of the Lancers’ team, Drew Ryken is excited to follow in his father, Lance’s, footsteps.
“It’s really cool,” Drew Ryken said. “My dad played there too. To be able to follow along, it’s always been something (I’ve wanted to do).”
Drew Ryken is giddy about the opportunity to play for a program that has shown success this season, starting 24-5.
“24-5, you couldn’t ask for much more, can you,” Drew Ryken said. “It’s cool to be able to join that and be a part of that.”
It is MMU head coach Josh Teichroew’s first season in charge for the Lancers, and the two have built a good connection over the years.
“Teichroew has always been at the field and at practices,” Drew Ryken said. “I’ve always known him and liked him. For him to want me to join his program is cool.”
“I've been able to watch him for many years,” Teichroew said. “He's always been a blast to be around and a joy to watch play the game. He's a good athlete all-around and his sports knowledge, IQ and instincts are very special. A great kid from a great family, he's going to do some good things for us. He’s athletic and can do a lot position-wise in so many different areas on the field that he can play. It is important to have that versatility.”
Teichroew said the tie between Mount Marty and Yankton baseball is strong and is excited to get another Yankton player to add to a roster that includes Yankton alums Caid Koletzky, Ethan Wishon and Joe Gokie.
“That's something we want to continue to build on,” Teichroew said. “Drew is a player that we really wanted and he has that strength of players that we've been able to get over the years.”
Even when he was an integral part of the Yankton Bucks basketball team on their State Championship run, Yankton club baseball head coach Drew Lawrence pointed to what Ryken was doing behind the scenes.
“Drew not only was going through the basketball season making all these threes, he was working hard and doing all the offseason stuff,” Lawrence said. “He was coming in and hitting in the offseason. His hard work is the thing that sets him apart from others.”
Drew Ryken will play the club and legion season for Yankton before joining the Lancers in the fall.
