TYNDALL — Bon Homme held off Avon 13-8 in the Class B softball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Tyndall.
The victory sends the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) into state, June 1-3 in Aberdeen. Bon Homme will face Gayville-Volin in the opening round on June 1.
“It means a lot to our girls,” said Bon Homme head coach Jena Ranek of the Cavaliers qualifying for the first softball tournament in South Dakota High School Activities Association history. “They’ve worked hard all season long to get to this point. They did what they had to do to get to state.”
Kenadee Kozak went 2-for-2 with a triple and Olivia Kaul doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Nevaeh Myers and Raelee Lanphear each had two hits. Taryn Crites, Reyna Alberts and Mylee Branaugh each had a hit in the victory.
Macy Voigt doubled and singled, driving in four runs, for Avon. Jordyn Voigt also had two hits. Ashley Tolsma had a triple and two RBI. Courtney Sees, Kaeli Wallinga and Erica Cahoy each had a hit for the Pirates.
Kozak went the distance for the win, striking out eight. Macy Voigt, who pitched to the first four batters before giving way to Rilyn Thury, took the loss. Thury struck out three in her six innings of work.
Bon Homme scored five runs in the first inning with the benefit of just one hit, Kaul’s double that plated the first run. Six walks and two Avon errors helped the Cavaliers build the early lead.
The Cavaliers scored on RBI singles by Crites and Alberts in the second. After Avon got on the board on a Macy Voigt RBI single in the top of the third, Bon Homme scored four more in the bottom of the frame.
Ranek said the Cavaliers had continued the hot hitting that got going this past weekend at the Dakota Valley Tournament.
“The bats came alive last weekend,” she said. “Hopefully we’re ready for state.”
But the Pirates were not ready to end their season, scoring in the fourth, then three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Ashley Tolsma’s two-run triple was the big hit in the fifth, while Macy Voigt’s bases-clearing double drove in all three Avon runs in the sixth.
Kozak closed the door in the seventh, striking out the last two batters of the game to send the Cavaliers to state.
“The girls held strong,” Ranek said. “I’m proud of them.”
Bon Homme now prepares for Gayville-Volin (11-6), a 12:30 p.m. matchup in the opening round on June 1. The teams split their previous two meetings, with Bon Homme winning 17-7 on April 3 and Gayville-Volin winning 3-1 on April 29.
“It will be nice to play a team we’ve seen,” Ranek said. “We played them our very first game and hit really well off their pitcher.
“If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”
Avon finished with a 2-13 record.
