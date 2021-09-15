The Mount Marty University women’s soccer program opened its 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference season with a 2-0 loss to Doane at Crane Youngworth Stadium in Yankton Wednesday.
The Lancers didn’t have any substitutes for the game Wednesday due to injuries. A handful of Lancers went down during Wednesday’s game, leaving the Lancers short handed on the field for a majority of the second half.
“We had a number of injuries over the weekend, so coming into this game, that left us with no subs,” Lancer head coach Cynthia Chavez said. “That was a big challenge for the defense, playing low and knowing that we’re not going to get the sub.”
Despite the lack of depth Wednesday, the Lancers defense held tight for most of the game. A high arching shot from outside the penalty box crashed in for Doane’s Jenna Tardiff in the 27th minute. Otherwise, freshman goalkeeper Kelsey Johnson and the Lancer defense held Doane out of the goal in the first 60 minutes of action.
“They performed very well, and that’s something I complimented,” Chavez said. “One thing I compliment them on every game is their fight. They have the fight and they have the will to play defensively and still play smart, they have it in them.”
Johnson recorded 15 saves for Mount Marty Wednesday. In the second half, The Lancer defense held tight. In the 65th minute, Emily Guiton was able to get a shot past Johnson off an assist from Michaela Thompson. The Lancers are short handed defensively even when healthy, but were even thinner Wednesday.
Lesslie Romo got a shot off for the Lancer offense that mustered up a single shot Wednesday.
“We have a limited number of defenders, but they’re all very strong when we have them healthy,” Chavez said. “Them being strong and firm, allowing us to step forward and push up when we have the right momentum to go forward, is the goal.”
Chavez anticipates none of the injuries sustained Wednesday to be long term and all of the Lancer starters from the conference should be ready for action Saturday.
“I think it took a little bit of a toll on them but they still didn’t give up,” Chavez said. “...we’re looking ot have them back Saturday so that should be a positive thing.”
The Lancers are back in action Saturday against Concordia at 1 p.m. at Concordia.
