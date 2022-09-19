MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles scored a pair of victories in a tennis quadrangular on Saturday in Mitchell.
Yankton earned a 6-3 victory over Sioux Falls Jefferson. Sabrina Krajewski, Paige Mitzel, Addison Gordon and Evelyne Lima-Zapon each won in singles for Yankton. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Mitzel and Frannie Kouri won in doubles for Yankton.
Yankton earned a 9-0 sweep of Spearfish in their other match.
Yankton, 17-6, travels to Sioux Falls for a triangular against Harrisburg and Washington on Thursday. The event will mark the final regular season duals for the Gazelles.
SINGLES: Avery Summers J def. Nora Krajewski 7-5, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Samantha Smith 6-2, 7-5; Paige Mitzel Y def. Afton Keller 7-6 (7-2), 2-6, (10-6); Gracyee Sargent J def. Frannie Kouri 6-2, 2-6, (11-9); Addison Gordon Y def. Ava Heintz 6-2, 6-1; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Avery Rehfeldt 4-6, 6-3, (10-7)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Summers-Smith 6-4, 5-7, (10-8); Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Heintz-Keller 6-3, 6-2; Rehfeldt-Sargent J def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-1, 6-2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Katie Mondloch 10-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ava Iszler 10-4; Paige Mitzel Y def. Ella Iszler 10-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Lindsey Huck 10-1; Addison Gordon Y de.f Allie Mondloch 10-4; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Ava Berberick 10-9 (7-1)
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. K. Mondloch-Huck 10-1; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. A. Iszler-E. Iszler 10-6; Gordon/Lima-Zapon Y def. A. Mondloch-Ava Gill 10-3
