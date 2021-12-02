BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Noah Lilly, a senior from Creighton, Nebraska, was named Wayne State’s track “Athlete to Watch” as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its preseason track and field honors on Thursday.
Lilly placed third in the NSIC in the heptathlon in 2021, scoring 4,621 points. A two-time NSIC medalist in the heptathlon, he also placed sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 14 feet.
