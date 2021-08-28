A strong performance in goal by Sotirios Gkosdis gave the Lancer men’s soccer program a chance to steal a season opening win, but the Waldorf goalie Josh Bonaiti kept Mount Marty off the board in a 0-0 tie Saturday afternoon at Crane Youngworth Field.
The game couldn’t be decided in regulation, and neither side was able to convert in either overtime period, resulting in the tie to get the season started for the Lancers and Warriors.
“I’m pretty proud of the effort that they put in today,” Mount Marty assistant coach Oliver Tieleman said. “We’ve been working hard on our fitness, so it’s good that they managed to go the whole 110 minutes that we played.”
Conditioning and fitness was extra vital Saturday, as the heat and humidity carried heavily throughout the 110 minutes of action.
“I’m proud of them, they put in the hard yards, players stayed on and they wanted to be out there,” Tieleman said. “That’s really important for us, that accountability, that they’re putting in as much as they can. I was impressed with how they played with the heat because it was a lot to handle.”
The Lancers offense was able to threaten a few shots in the opening half, but wasn’t able to sneak a shot past Bonaiti. The second half saw the opposite, with Waldorf pushing the tempo, but weren’t able to get a shot past Gkosdis, the Greece native.
“Sotirios Gkosdis had a great game,” Tieleman said. “We call him the ‘Greek Freak’ and how he playedd really kept us in the game. Today, there were opportunities on both sides, btu it was a good start to the season for us and we’ll have to take that forward into the next game.”
At the end of the second overtime period, Waldorf had a free kick from just outside the penalty box, but the kick sailed over the top of the net, and with 15 seconds remaining, there wasn’t enough time for the Lancers to build a threat.
The Lancers will look to get in the win column for the first time in the young season Wednesday, when they face Buena Vista at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
“Just finishing the ball, putting the ball in the back of the net,” Tieleman said of what the team will look to improve on. “We keep that clean sheet (no goals allowed) moving forward, shooting we can work on in training.”
