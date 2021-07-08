SIOUX FALLS — For the second straight year, JJ Cooney of the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Golf Team has been selected to the NCAA DII CoSIDA Men’s Academic District VII At-Large Team, according to an announcement today by CoSIDA.
Cooney was among the 15 individuals from District VII named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII At-Large Team. Cooney now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot with first and second team honorees to be announced in early August.
A native of Pickstown and a graduate of Andes Central High School, Cooney, who earlier this year was named an NSIC Scholar Athlete honor award recipient for the second straight year, helped lead the USF Men’s Golf Program to the program’s first-ever NCAA DII Central Region appearance. The Cougars, led by Cooney, finished 15th at the NCAA DII Central Regional competition. Cooney, the program’s first four-time All-NSIC honoree, finished regionals tied for 45th overall at 12-over par 224 (75-73-77) at the regional.
In 2021, Cooney competed in eight events and totaled 22 rounds of golf for a team-best 75.31 scoring average for ninth in the NSIC. Cooney and his teammates ranked second in the NSIC in team scoring average at 299.8. He had a season-best finish of third at the Hillcat Classic in Owasso, Okla., which included a season-best round of two-under par 70 as he shot a 218 (76-72-70).
Cooney earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies in May and is be enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program. He was also selected to the CoSIDA At-Large All-District Team in 2020. The standout golfer, who was named USF’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year on April 27, 2020, had four top-20 finishes in 2021 and owns 17 top-10 finishes, six top-five and an individual title in his career. He recently helped lead USF to a program-best third place finish at the NSIC Men’s Golf Championships
