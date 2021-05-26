BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A number of area student-athletes were among the 944 recognized by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference as it recognized its NSIC Spring All-Academic Teams: 578 were named to the “Team of Excellence,” with 366 earning All-Academic honors.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Here are the area athletes that were honored. A ‘*’ denotes the “Team of Excellence” honorees.
Augustana: Jacob Lee, Men’s Golf, Parkston; Cait Savey*, Women’s Track & Field, Beresford
Minnesota State-Mankato: Sydney Nelson, Softball, Beresford
Sioux Falls: Jonathan “J.J.” Cooney*, Men’s Golf, Pickstown; Kyleigh Moran*, Women’s Golf, Vermillion; Logan Hansen*, Men’s Track & Field, Hurley; Hannah Ebert, Women’s Track & Field, Beresford
Southwest Minnesota State: Alisha Leber*, Softball, Vermillion
Wayne State: Cade Kalkowski, Men’s Track & Field, Niobrara, Nebraska; Allie Rosener*, Women’s Track & Field, Newcastle, Nebraska; Sophie Noecker, Women’s Track & Field, Hartington, Nebraska
