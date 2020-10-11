MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles claimed the Dance title at the Mitchell Kernels Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Saturday in Mitchel.
Yankton scored 323.25 as a team, posting a 324.5 in Jazz and a 322 in Pom. Both of those scores were the top mark in that discipline.
Rapid City Central was second at 291.25, including a 281.5 to lead the Hip Hop field.
Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian was seventh at 245.5, scoring 252 in Pom and 239 in Hip Hop.
Yankton was sixth in the Cheer competition, scoring 173.5.
Wolsey-Wessington earned top Cheer honors with a 230.5, edging out host Mitchell (228.5).
Also in Cheer, Bon Homme (162) was 10th and PGACDC (160) was 11th.
Yankton heads to Pierre on Thursday for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships. Start time is 5 p.m.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Yankton 323.25, Rapid City Central 291.25, Huron 277.75, Mitchell 266, Aberdeen Central 259.5, Pierre 254.25, Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian 245.5, Gregory 245.25
JAZZ: Yankton 324.5, Huron 286.5, Pierre 254.5
POM: Yankton 322, R.C. Central 301, Aberdeen Central 270, Mitchell 264, PGACDC 252, Gregory 240
HIP HOP: R.C. Central 281.5, Huron 269, Mitchell 268, Pierre 254, Gregory 250.5, Aberdeen Central 249, PGACDC 239
KICK: No competitors
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Wolsey-Wessington 230.5, Mitchell 228.5, Brandon Valley 218, Rapid City Central 204, Huron 191.5, Yankton 173.5, Gregory 170.5, Arlington-Lake Preston 169.5, Pierre 167.5, Bon Homme 162, Platte-Geddes-Andes Central-Dakota Christian 160, Lyman 124.5
