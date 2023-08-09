Running back Travis Theis was named a captain of the South Dakota Coyotes football team in 2023, but he captained a group of his teammates in another sport through the summer along with Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Mosai Newsom.

In a team-wide wiffleball tournament organized by the players, Theis’ team pulled off a 5-4 comeback victory against linebacker Brock Mogensen’s team in the championship game.

