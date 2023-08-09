Running back Travis Theis was named a captain of the South Dakota Coyotes football team in 2023, but he captained a group of his teammates in another sport through the summer along with Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Mosai Newsom.
In a team-wide wiffleball tournament organized by the players, Theis’ team pulled off a 5-4 comeback victory against linebacker Brock Mogensen’s team in the championship game.
“A few weeks earlier we barely squeezed out a win (against them),” Theis said. “Playing them again, they took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. We came back and won playing really good defense. A lot of guys said they were jealous to watch us celebrate after the game. It was that much fun and that good of an experience.”
“I’m a little upset about it,” Mogensen said Aug. 1. “My team got second place, but it was a lot of fun (with) good team-building aspects (such as) teaching guys how to play wiffleball.”
Offensive lineman Caden Ellingson, a sophomore hit a walk-off RBI single to win the game for the squad, leading to an emphatic celebration from the team.
“It was a good team-building exercise,” Theis said. “It’s something that they’ll carry in the years to come.
“We had four freshmen on my team. It was a good way to get to know those guys from different positions.”
Each player got four pitches to get a hit. The team captains pitched for their own team while the opponents were in the outfield.
“We usually had (sophomore defensive back) Clayton Denker or I try to soft toss it into a spot where (our teammates) could hit it.
“You’ve got a lot of right-handed batters so everybody's going to pull. We were trying to pitch it outside so it gets to the right side of the field where nobody was.”
Nielson added it was a good team-building exercise during an eight-week summer training session.
“It got to be pretty competitive wiffleball, I’m telling you, particularly when we got into the final of the tournament” he said. “It's good that (the players) have fun. It's part of building the right culture. Guys are going to have fun together just like they can play hard together.”
Even though the trophy was plastic, Mogensen liked the competition level in the tournament.
“Guys were competing for that trophy,” he said. “That’s exciting for this upcoming year that people wanted to compete for that. We want to be able to compete for a national championship at the FCS level.”
The tournament helped teammates work together towards a common cause.
“Coach Nielson said the week after that it was really fun to watch and see how much we cared about it,” Theis said. “If we put that much time, effort and care about a small game like that, it's going to be really interesting to see how this season goes.”
