TULSA, Okla. – South Dakota completed the season sweep of Oral Roberts with a 77-63 win on Thursday night in the Mabee Center. With the win, the Coyotes have secured either the #4 or #5 seed in the Summit League Tournament and will play their first-round match-up on Sunday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m.

South Dakota (13-15, 9-8 Summit) had three players score in double figures including another double-double from Grace Larkins with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Carley Duffney followed with 16 points and six rebounds while Morgan Hansen added 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point line. The Coyotes held the lead for most of the game and led by as many as 24 points midway through the fourth quarter thanks to 50 percent shooting from three and knocking down 14-of-16 free-throws.

