VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes head soccer coach Michael Thomas admitted soccer can be a cruel game sometimes.
“I’m not taking anything away from Utah Tech because they put three (goals) in the back of the net, but if we come out and play like this every game of the year, we’re going to win a lot of soccer games,” Thomas said.
Brynlee Rider’s two-goal effort helped lift the Utah Tech Trailblazers past the Coyotes 3-1 in USD’s 2023 season opener Thursday at First Bank & Trust Field.
“Credit to Utah Tech,” Thomas said. “They’re a really good soccer team. They play extremely hard. We came and played a knockdown, drag-out battle and unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of it. I told the players it’s hard to watch this and not be excited about where the program’s going.”
With the contest tied 1-1, Rider scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, taking a pass up the field from teammate Lacy Fox and beating USD’s Caroline Lewis on the right side.
The goal occurred after USD defender Maliah Atkins, whose set piece in the 22nd minute ricocheted off the left goalpost, left the game in the 53rd minute due to injury.
“She goes down and it’s a bit of a double loss, because we lose what she does on the field,” Thomas said.
Atkins’ substitute, sophomore Campbell Zimmers, left the game four minutes later due to injury as well.
“When you see one of your teammates go down, it shakes you up a little bit,” Thomas said.
“The biggest problem I have on my team is that they care about each other a little too much. That’s a great problem for a coach to have.”
The Trailblazers’ Kearney Hoggan added an insurance goal to give Utah Tech a 3-1 lead in the 85th minute.
“We were pushing players forward late in the game,” Thomas said. “I’m willing to take that one. We’re always going to play for the result.”
After Rider opened the scoring at the front end of the fourth minute, the Coyotes pressed downfield and responded quickly, earning a corner kick. Shaylee Gailus found Izzy Quintavalle’s delivery and headed the ball in to tie the game at the end of the fourth minute.
“We’ve been working on set pieces in the preseason,” Thomas said. “It’s something that we wanted to get back to. We were dangerous on set pieces. The service was great.
“It was something that defined us as a team for a long time. I was glad to see that bite was back.”
One player who, in Thomas’ opinion, built on her strong play during the preseason for the Coyotes was midfielder Brooklyn Bordson.
“She really turned it on in the second half,” Thomas said. “Once she figures out what she can do, she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
Thomas also played sophomore Rylee Haldeman and freshman Kyla Brown up top in a rotation with Gailus and Ashby Johnston, both seniors, to present a different look against Utah Tech’s defense.
“It’s going to be fun to watch (Haldeman and Brown’s) growth because when you are playing a freshman, they’re going to be different in three weeks than they are today,” Thomas said. “That’s exciting because today they looked pretty darn good.”
The Coyotes (0-1) have a quick turnaround, as they host Southern Utah Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at First Bank & Trust Field.
