The last couple of days have been a challenge for Kayla Bryant.
Not because she didn’t know whether her Mount Marty University softball team would get an invitation to the NAIA Opening Round. The Lancers secured that by winning the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament.
The challenge, since Saturday’s tournament win, has been waiting to find out where the Lancers would be sent.
That question has been answered: Chickasha, Oklahoma.
MMU is the fourth seed in the Chickasha bracket, hosted by Science and Arts (47-8) of Oklahoma. Second-seeded College of Idaho (41-15) and Ottawa (Kansas, 35-13-1) are on the other side of the four-team bracket.
“This is where we figured we’d be,” Bryant said at the Lancers’ team “watch party” for the NAIA tournament announcement on Tuesday. “We expect to play every team there, so it doesn’t really matter what we’re seeded.
“We know what our job is, to play the best ball we can.”
The Lancers are making their first NAIA tournament appearance, while the other three teams in the bracket all played in the 2021 tournament.
The Lancers have not practiced since winning the GPAC Tournament on Saturday, in part to help recover from a long tournament and in part to give student-athletes a chance to prepare for this week’s finals. But the team is ready to get back to work, Bryant said.
“It’s been phenomenal,” she said. “The kids are excited. They’re ready to get out and play.
“We’re excited that we get to go to Oklahoma.”
Midland, the GPAC regular season champion and runner-up to MMU in the conference tournament, drew the third seed in the Marion, Indiana Bracket. The Warriors face Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky, 38-15) in the opening round, with top-seeded Indiana Wesleyan (50-8) and Olivet Nazarene (Illinois, 33-13-1) on the other side of the bracket.
Tournament play at all 10 sites begins on Monday and runs through Wednesday. The 10 bracket champions advance to the 41st annual NAIA World Series, May 26-June 1 in Columbus, Georgia.
