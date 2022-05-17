Bucks Nab Tennis Title

RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks were everywhere on day two of the South Dakota State “A” Tennis Tournament in Rapid City, and that helped lift YHS to its first-ever state championship.
On Monday, Yankton advanced five players to the six singles championship matches, which means the Bucks were harvesting points Tuesday to overcome a day-one deficit.
The Bucks’ Harrison Krajewski brought home top honors with a victory at No. 4 singles.
In addition, all three of Yankton’s doubles teams advanced to the state finals after winning semifinal matches earlier Tuesday.
After the first day, Yankton and Rapid City Christian both sat in second place, 12.5 points behind Mitchell. But the Bucks surged to a 56-point lead over Rapid City Christian after the singles matches were wrapped up.
The Bucks finished second at state a year ago and returned all six singles players.
Tuesday’s singles results were:
• No. 1 Singles — Gage Becker (Y) fell to Noah Greni (Rapid City Christian) 6-2, 6-4 in the final;
• No. 2 Singles — Ryan Schulte (Y) defeated Joe Schneller (RC Christian) 10-6 for fifth place;
• No. 3 Singles — Zachary Briggs (Y) fell to Andrew Dobbs (RC Christian) 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 in the final;
• No. 4 Singles — Harrison Krajewski (Y) defeated Luke Leingang (Pierre) 6-3, 7-5 in the final;
• No. 5 Singles — Keaton List (Y) fell to Spencer Kelly (Pierre) 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final;
• No. 6 singles — Miles Krajewski (Y) fell to 1-Luke Jerke (Mitchell) 3-6, 7-5, 10-2 in the final.
In doubles action:
• No. 1 Doubles —Becker and Briggs (Y) defeated M. Larson/T. Loecker 10-9 (5) in final;
• No. 2 Doubles —Schulte and List (Y) fell to A. Dobbs/J. Hancock (RC Christian 10-6.)
• No. 3 Doubles —Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway (Y) defeated J. Woodward/A. Ligtenberg (SF Christian) 8-3 in the final.
A “welcome home” celebration for the Bucks is set for 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the YHS Main Theatre. The public is invited to attend.
