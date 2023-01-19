FREMONT, Neb. — For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Mount Marty women’s basketball team earned a season sweep over Midland. MMU beat the Warriors 63-55 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Thursday in Fremont, Nebraska.
MMU (6-14, 3-11 GPAC), which won the first meeting 67-70 on Nov. 30 in Yankton, was led by 20 points from Kaela Martinez. The freshman from Sioux Falls went 4-of-7 from three-point range.
Also for the Lancers, Emma Jarovski scored 18 points. Sidney Thue had eight points. Eve Millar finished with eight rebounds in the victory.
Erin Prusa led Midland (3-15, 1-12 GPAC) with 16 points. Sam Shepard scored 13 points. Sarah Shepard added seven rebounds.
The Lancers led 19-17 after one quarter and 33-27 at the half, building the margin to as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Mount Marty returns home to face Morningside on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
