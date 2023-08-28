MADISON — The Mount Marty volleyball team went 0-2 against North Star Athletic Association opponents during an event on Saturday in Madison.
The Lancers, now 4-4, will have one more tournament before beginning Great Plains Athletic Conference play, traveling to Oskaloosa, Iowa, this Friday and Saturday for the William Penn Tournament.
MAYVILLE STATE 3, MMU 0: Julia Weber had 18 kills and Ally Whitmire posted 27 assists to lead Mount Marty in a 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 setback against Mayville State.
Also for the Lancers, Katelyn Chytka had 15 digs and Ivy Mines added 12 digs.
DAKOTA STATE 3, MMU 0: Dakota State swept MMU 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 on Saturday.
Gabby Miller had six kills, and Ally Whitmire had 19 assists and eight digs for MMU. Katelyn Chytka added 13 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.