Amber Lawson
Wynot's Amber Lawson goes up for a shot against Cedar Catholic's Melayna McGregor, 30, and Samantha Pick during their girls' basketball game on Jan. 10 in Wynot, Nebraska.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler didn’t care for how January played out for his Blue Devil girls.

 “With the lack of practices this year, we’re just starting to get in shape,” he said, referring to a busy schedule hampered further by weather-related school closings. “Through the month of January, we might have had two or three practices.”

