Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler didn’t care for how January played out for his Blue Devil girls.
“With the lack of practices this year, we’re just starting to get in shape,” he said, referring to a busy schedule hampered further by weather-related school closings. “Through the month of January, we might have had two or three practices.”
With a little more practice, the Blue Devils turned the corner and will end their season where they have each of the past four seasons: at the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
Wynot (16-9) begins play in the Class D2 Tournament on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Blue Devils will face O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) in that first-round contest.
Though the Blue Devils suffered nine losses on the season, only one was to a Class D2 opponent: Humphrey St. Francis, who they beat in the Sub-District final.
“Like our kids in the past, these kids have worked hard and played a tough schedule,” Wieseler said. “What turned the corner for us was them starting to coming together, playing more team basketball.”
Senior Amber Lawson (11.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 46 steals, 26 blocked shots) is the lone Blue Devil scoring in double figures. Junior Kinslee Heimes (9.3 ppg, 36 assists, 69 steals) is just off that pace, with junior Myrah Sudbeck (5.1 ppg, 44 steals), junior Allison Wieseler (6.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 38 steals, 21 blocks), senior Lauren Haberman (6.2 ppg) and junior Kayla Pinkelman (4.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 48 steals, 20 blocks) all scoring around five points a game or more.
A number of other players also contribute for the Blue Devils, another program trait.
“That’s a huge factor to our success,” Coach Wieseler said. “We don’t rely on one person, and they’re playing with more confidence.”
St. Mary’s boasts three talented scorers, junior Alissa Brabec (17.2 ppg, 41 assists, 41 steals), junior Mya Hedstrom (14.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 91 assists, 125 steals) and junior Lorissa Reiman (11.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 46 steals). Senior Hope Williamson (7.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 80 assists, 73 steals) and freshman Gracie Williamson (5.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 36 steals) also contribute offensively.
“We played them last year in the sub-district final, and they lost one from that team,” Coach Wieseler said of the Cardinals. “They are fundamentally sound and have some great outside shooters.”
One advantage the Blue Devils may have on St. Mary’s is depth.
“They only play six girls. If they have a weakness, it is depth,” Coach Wieseler said. “We’ll see if we can take advantage of it.”
Wynot will need to do what it had done down the stretch to extend its season.
“We need to have girls hit shots,” Coach Wieseler said. “We need to hold teams under their scoring averages. We have to have good teamwork and balance. Hopefully our defense keeps improving.”
The winner of the Wynot-St. Mary’s matchup will return to Devaney Friday night to face the winner between Shelton (22-1) and Wilcox-Hildreth (18-7). On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) faces Leyton (16-5) on Thursday morning, followed by McCool Junction (24-2) against Humphrey St. Francis (19-6).
The Class D2 championship is the final game Saturday, an 8:15 p.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The third place game will be played at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Northwest High School.
