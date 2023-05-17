PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and pulled away to an 8-2 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.

Brody Boettcher doubled and singled, and Will Jodozi doubled for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Brayden Jervik, Taite Klumb, Jeff Schnabel and Carter Sommer each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.