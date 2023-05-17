PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and pulled away to an 8-2 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Brody Boettcher doubled and singled, and Will Jodozi doubled for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Brayden Jervik, Taite Klumb, Jeff Schnabel and Carter Sommer each had a hit in the victory.
Seven different pitchers each worked one inning for Parkston, with Klumb recording three of the team’s five strikeouts. Both Padre runs were unearned.
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored five runs in the first and cruised to an 8-1 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Ben Swatek doubled and singled for Elk Point-Jefferson. Hunter Gear, Jake Gale and Christian Mueller each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Nelson had two hits for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Joseph Anderson and Robert Watkins each had a hit.
Geary picked up the win, striking out five in three innings of work. Ty Trometer also had five strikeouts in three innings for EPJ. Zach Boden took the loss, with Ethan Bovill striking out four in four innings of relief.
