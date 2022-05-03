FREMONT, Neb. — Mount Marty split with Midland in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action. The games, postponed from April 30, marked the final games of the regular season for both teams.
In the opener, Zane Salley had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI as the Lancers rolled to a 10-1 victory.
Billy Hancock and Kiko Nunez each homered for Mount Marty. Caid Koletzky doubled. Ethan Wishon, Josh Roemen, Mason Townsend and David Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Dakota Thornton had two hits, including a solo home run for the Warriors’ lone run. Chase Reynolds, Alec Villanueva and Tyler Struck each had a hit.
Dylan Nicholson pitched four innings, striking out two and allowing two hits, for the win. Jacob Perez, who gave up the first seven runs, took the loss.
With most of their starters on the bench, Mount Marty dropped an 11-5 decision to Midland in the nightcap.
Kyle Weber had two home runs and six RBI for Midland. Peyton Garbers doubled and singled for the Warriors.
Connor Capps went 3-for-4 for Mount Marty. Josh Mares doubled and singled. Nathan Robertson and Tommy Alitz each had two hits. Julito Fazzini hit a grand slam and Evan Bock added a hit for the Lancers.
Trevor Payne, the sixth Midland pitcher, was credited with the victory. Cooper Davis took the loss in relief.
Both teams now prepare for the GPAC Tournament, beginning Friday. Mount Marty (35-14, 19-9 GPAC) will face Briar Cliff in the opening round at Seward, Nebraska. Midland (25-20, 12-16 GPAC) will travel to face top-seeded Doane in the other bracket.
GPAC Pairings Set
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Doane and Concordia will be the bracket hosts for the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament, announced late Tuesday evening.
Mount Marty (35-14, 19-9 GPAC) is the third seed and will head to Seward, Nebraska, for the Concordia Bracket on Friday. The Lancers play sixth-seeded Briar Cliff (27-19, 15-13 GPAC) on Friday at noon, followed by host Concordia (31-14-1, 20-8) will face Northwestern (20-25, 12-16) in the 3 p.m. contest.
In the Doane bracket, fourth-seeded Morningside (31-15, 17-11) will face fifth-seeded Jamestown (26-22, 15-12) in the noon game Friday, followed by Doane (35-10, 24-4) against Midland (25-20, 12-16) at 3 p.m.
The tournament continues on Saturday, with the bracket championship set for noon on Monday. The “if necessary” game would follow at 3 p.m.
The two bracket champions will meet on Tuesday, May 10, at the higher seed. The tournament champion will join regular season champion Doane as automatic qualifiers for the NAIA Opening Round. If Doane is the tournament champion, Concordia would get the second bid as the regular season runner-up.
CONCORDIA BRACKET
Friday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 3 Mount Marty (35-14) vs. No. 6 Briar Cliff (27-19), noon
GAME 2: No. 2 Concordia (31-14-1) vs. No. 7 Northwestern (20-25), 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
DOANE BRACKET
Friday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 4 Morningside (31-15) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (26-22), noon
GAME 2: No. 1 Doane (35-10) vs. No. 8 Midland (25-20), 3 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 3 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Tuesday, May 10
Bracket winners at high seed, 3 or 6 p.m.
