OMAHA, Neb. — Ponca beat Lincoln High 13-9 for the championship of the Van Metre Viking Classic softball tournament, hosted by Omaha North on Friday and Saturday.
Julien Buckles and Sophia Cleveland each had two hits for Ponca. Trysten Allison homered. Peighton James had a hit and four RBI, Ally Schamp had a hit and three RBI, and Kaylie Heiner and Cora Jackson each had a hit in the victory.
Heiner picked up the win.
Ponca (10-3) hosts North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer in a triangular today (Tuesday). Start time is set for 4:30 p.m.
PONCA 4, OMAHA BRYAN 0: Ponca’s Kaylie Heiner struck out nine in a seven-inning shutout, a 4-0 victory over Omaha Bryan on Friday evening.
Alix Hughes doubled and singled, and Peighton James had two hits for Ponca. Trysten Allison and Jillian Lawyer each had a hit in the victory.
PONCA 13, OMAHA SOUTH 0: Ponca took advantage of 10 walks and three errors to claim a 13-0, three-inning victory over Omaha South on Friday afternoon.
Julien Buckles had two hits and two RBI for Ponca. Trysten Allison had the other Ponca hit.
Kaylee Heiner allowed one hit in the three-inning contest, striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.