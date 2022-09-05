OMAHA, Neb. — Ponca beat Lincoln High 13-9 for the championship of the Van Metre Viking Classic softball tournament, hosted by Omaha North on Friday and Saturday.

Julien Buckles and Sophia Cleveland each had two hits for Ponca. Trysten Allison homered. Peighton James had a hit and four RBI, Ally Schamp had a hit and three RBI, and Kaylie Heiner and Cora Jackson each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.