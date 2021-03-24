SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Matt Tolan has been named the Summit League Men’s Golfer of the Week for his top 10 performance at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate this past weekend. This is his first career honor.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native earned his first top 10 placing of the season and seventh of his career with his eighth-place finish at the Twins Oaks Intercollegiate. Tolan recorded back-to-back 69s on the first day to sit tied for second heading into the final day. He recorded a 76 in the final round to finish with a score 214. Tolan’s back-to-back 69s is only the fourth time the senior has record two rounds of under 70 in the same tournament.
On the season, Tolan leads the Yotes with 72.78 stroke average and is tied with Tate Arends with the lowest 54-hole score of 214. Tolan has four rounds of par or below on the season.
The Yotes will be back in Missouri on April 5-6 to compete in the Tiger Invitational hosted by Missouri.
