VERMILLION — Both basketball programs at the University of South Dakota and at South Dakota State University will be in action Saturday, but due to the Summit League’s mirrored scheduling, the Coyote and Jackrabbit women will play in Vermillion at 1 p.m. while the men will be playing in Brookings at 6 p.m.
The South Dakota Coyote women will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Vermillion for the first time since the 2019-20 season, where the Coyotes won 83-48. Last season, both games were played in Brookings due to COVID-19 scheduling. The Jacks won both games inside Frost Arena.
This season, the Coyotes come into the contest on a nine game winning streak and a perfect 4-0 record in conference play. As the first meeting of the season between these two schools typically goes, the Jacks also hold a 4-0 conference record, and hold an 8-7 record overall.
The Coyotes boast the best defense in the conference, holding opponents to 54.5 points per game, tied for the 25th in the nation. Defense has been the key for the Coyotes so far in conference play as well as they haven’t allowed an opponent over 60 points and have won all four games by double digits.
The Coyotes are led by Chloe Lamb’s 16.3 points per game offensively. Hannah Sjerven added 14.1 points per game and seven rebounds. Liv Korngable averages 11.9 points per game. The Jacks are led by freshman Paige Meyer and senior Myah Selland. Meyer averages 10.9 points per game and Selland 10.5 points per game.
In the men’s match-up, there is a battle of an undefeated against a winless. The Jackrabbit men are a perfect 3-0 in conference play while the Coyote men are 0-2 in conference. Last season, the Coyote men won the first game of a back-to-back in Brookings, with the Jacks taking game two of the series.
The Jack boast the top offense in the conference, averaging 87.3 points per game to South Dakota’s 71.5 ppg, good for sixth in the Summit League. Defensively, the Coyotes allow 68 points per game compared to SDSU’s 76.1 ppg.
The Coyotes are led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 13.7 points per game. Mason Archambault adds 12.2 points for USD, who is missing their top two scorers from last year’s squad.
Noah Freidel leads SDSU with 18 points per game. Douglas Wilson adds 14.7 points and Baylor Scheierman 14.1 points.
The Jacks are the lone remaining unbeaten in conference play, while USD is joined by UND at 0-2. The Coyotes didn’t play last week due to COVID-19 protocols, meanwhile SDSU got a game in with North Dakota State Thursday before their game Saturday with North Dakota was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the UND progam.
The Coyotes are Jacks renew their rivalries on the hardwood at 1 p.m. in Vermillion (women’s) and 6 p.m. in Brookings (men’s) today (Saturday). The two schools will play each other again Feb. 5, with the men in Vermillion and the women in Brookings.
