CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton finished the regular season with a 63-6 rout of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur in prep football action on Friday.
Jimmy Allen rushed for 211 yards and five touchdowns to lead Crofton. Austin Tramp rushed for 64 yards and a score. Zach Weber was 6-for-7 passing for 91 yards and a score, and rushed for a touchdown. William Poppe had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Derek Petersen rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 79 yards for BRLD.
Defensively, Stran Sage had a hand in 12 tackles to lead the Crofton defense. Elliott Nottleman had a hand in 12 stops for BRLD.
BRLD (2-6) 6 0 0 0 — 6
CROFTON (5-4) 21 28 7 7 — 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.