The Yankton Bucks enter the final third of their regular season Saturday at 6 p.m. as they take on the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
Yankton enters the match 4-2, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt is 1-5.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth separated the season into thirds. While he is proud of what his team has done thus far this season, he wants them to be focused on the task at hand.
“We’re in the final third of the season,” Muth said. “We’ve got to finish. We can’t get too caught up in past successes.”
Muth is confident that with the maturity of his team, the Bucks will stay focused.
“This crew doesn’t have too hard of a time staying focused on the task at hand,” Muth said. “They don’t get caught up in looking forward or get caught up with what happened last week.”
Staying focused was paramount for the Bucks last week in their 38-27 victory over the Brookings Bobcats. The game had its ebbs and flows, as the Bobcats stormed back from a 21-0 deficit to tie the game at 21 in the third quarter. This adversity forced the team and coaching staff to adjust on the fly. Muth was proud of the way his team responded, refocused, and won the game.
“When the game started, I thought, ‘Geez Louise, I haven’t been around a football game that’s been played this well before,” Muth said. “I think our guys thought that way too, so shame on me for getting a little bit too far out in front of my skis. I said to myself, ‘Knock it off Brady, there’s a lot of game left.’ In credit to Brookings, they made a couple small adjustments. The key what they did was they made one small adjustment, but they still stayed true to who they were.
“For the kids to see that the adjustments (from the coaching staff at halftime) were working, that was a big thing to fight and have just to get through a struggle.”
Muth adds that the win over Brookings was important for playoff seeding and the psyche of the team.
“(The plays we made in the second half) show the identity of the types of guys we have,” Muth said. “The way our team is put together, if you can handle adversity, you’re going to be successful.”
Brookings gained 253 yards on the ground a week after Tea Area rushed for 430 yards on Yankton. While both teams run the Wing T offense, which is a run-based attack, Muth hopes the team can build on adjustments made in the second half against the Bobcats to shore things up with his front seven.
“We’re never going to be satisfied with (giving up) that many rushing yards,” Muth said. “The rush average has to get better but the big story coming out of that was we found out how to fix it. We implemented a plan and executed it.”
The coaching staff gave the team a day off this week due to the game being on Saturday. While Muth admits to liking his routine, his coaching staff made slight changes to the team’s routine to keep things fresh this week. He liked the way his team responded in practice early this past week.
“To be honest with you, the thing that you start to see as we get through (the season) is we start moving through practice a lot quicker,” Muth said. “Everything is much more efficient. We’re cognizant of that. If guys are running fast and get through the material at a quicker pace and we’re still improving, we’re going to move at a quicker pace and get through things.”
Bucks quarterback Rugby Ryken had an excellent game against Brookings, passing for three touchdowns while running in two more scores. Rough Riders head coach Kim Nelson recognized the challenge that Ryken’s dual-threat ability presents to the Roosevelt defense.
“It’s easy to say that we’re going to keep him in the pocket and not let him escape, but I’m sure everybody that’s played Yankton so far had that plan in mind,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t always work. He’s a really good athlete. He’s got good quickness and is a playmaker.”
While Roosevelt is an AAA school and Yankton is an AA school, Nelson added that Yankton is a similar quality of opponent as a school in the Rough Rider’s own division.
“Playing Yankton isn’t a step down at all,” Nelson said. “They’re very well coached (and have a) tradition-based football program. They’ve been good for a long time. Yankton is always going to be a challenge.”
Nelson added that the gap between the AAA and AA conferences is as close as he has ever seen, which is quite the statement from the winningest head coach in South Dakota high school football history.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Yankton (4-2) at Roosevelt (1-5)
6 p.m., Howard Wood Field
SERIES (since 1981): Roosevelt leads the series 7-4. The Rough Riders have won six straight meetings.
LAST MEETING: Roosevelt topped Yankton 35-22 in the 2018 season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton outlasted Brookings 38-27. Roosevelt earned its first victory, 47-18 over Rapid City Central.
NEXT UP: Yankton finishes its season with back-to-back home games, beginning with Aberdeen Central next. Roosevelt hosts Rapid City Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.