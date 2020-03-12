LINCOLN, Neb. — Senior standout Noah Schutte scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half as Laurel-Concord-Coleridge began its Nebraska State Boys Basketball Tournament run with a 75-47 rout of Paxton in Thursday’s Class D1 opening round game in Lincoln.
Evan Haisch added 17 points and Ty Erwin scored 14 points and eclipsed 1,000 for his career in the win for LCC (24-5).
Making its first state tournament appearance as a consolidated school, LCC advances to face top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s in today’s (Friday) 9 a.m. semifinals at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Paxton (21-4) got 16 points from Dayo Kennedy, and nine points apiece from Dane Storer and Blake Brewster.
C2: Yutan 63, Ponca 56, OT
LINCOLN, Neb. — Brady Timm made five free throws in overtime to help Yutan defeat Ponca 63-56 in Thursday’s Class C2 opening round of the Nebraska State Boys Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Timm was 15-of-20 at the free throw line for the game and scored 19 points, while Trey Knudsen scored 20 points for Yutan (23-3), which advances to today’s (Friday) semifinals against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
In the season-ending loss for Ponca (23-5), Brandon Kneifl scored 18 points, Cayden Phillips had 13 points and Carter Kingsbury added 10 points.
D2: Humphrey St. Francis 57, Randolph 46
LINCOLN, Neb. — Tanner Pfeifer and Trevor Pfeifer combined for 41 points as top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis defeated Randolph 57-46 in Thursday morning’s Class D2 opening round of the Nebraska State Boys Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Tanner led with 21 points, while Trevor made five three-pointers on the way to 20 points. Humphrey St. Francis (26-0) advances to today’s (Friday) 2 p.m. semifinals.
In the loss for Randolph (17-8), Keaton Backhaus drilled five three-pointers and scored 19 points, while Justin Haselhorst had 13 points and Jamison Svehla added eight points.
