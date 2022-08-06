PARKSTON — Players from Vermillion, Platte-Geddes, Tabor and Parkston have been named to the rosters of the South Dakota Baseball Coaches Association American Legion All-Star Games, scheduled for Monday in Parkston. The doubleheader will begin at 1 p.m.
Five players from Class B champion Vermillion were selected. Connor Saunders and Charlie Ward were named to the “Black” roster, while T.J. Tracy, Tim Dixon and Jack Kratz were named to the “Red” roster.
