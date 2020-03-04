LINCOLN, Neb. — Three area teams have qualified in their respective classes of the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 12-14 in Lincoln.
In Class D1, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) is the fourth seed. The Bears will face Paxton (21-3) at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln East in the opening round.
In Class C2, Ponca (23-4) is the fifth seed. The Indians will face Yutan (22-3) at 3:45 p.m. in Lincoln Southeast in the first round.
In Class D2, Randolph (17-7) is the eighth seed. The Cardinals will face Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast in the opening round.
Semifinal games will be played on March 13 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Championship games are March 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with third place games at Lincoln Northeast.
NEB. BOYS’ TOURN.
March 12-14 at Lincoln
NOTE: All championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena. All third place games at Lincoln Northeast High School.
CLASS A
All Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena
First Round, March 12
No. 1 Bellevue West (21-3) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn (17-7), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Westside (18-6) vs. No. 5 Creighton Prep (19-7), 3:45 p.m.
No. 2 Millard North (22-3) vs. No. 7 Papillion LaVista South (17-7), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Omaha Central (21-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha South (19-5), 8:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
Bellevue West-Elkhorn winner vs. Westside-Creighton Prep winner, 7 p.m.
Millard North-PLVS winner vs. Omaha Central-Omaha South winner, 8:45 p.m.
Championship, March 14
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, March 12
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Skutt Catholic (23-0) vs. No. 8 Norris (18-5), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No. 5 Mt. Michael (21-5), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney
No. 2 Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. No. 7 Alliance (20-6), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hastings (21-3) vs. No. 6 Roncalli (21-4), 8:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Skutt-Norris winner vs. Wahoo-Mt. Michael winner, 2 p.m.
Scottsbluff-Alliance winner vs. Hastings-Roncalli winner, 3:45 p.m.
Championship, March 14
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS C1
First Round, March 12
At Devaney
No. 1 Adams Central (24-1) vs. No. 8 St. Paul (19-7), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Ogallala (21-4) vs. No. 5 Kearney Catholic (18-7), 10:45 a.m.
No. 2 Auburn (26-0) vs. No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood (17-8), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Lincoln Christian (21-4) vs. No. 6 Wayne (21-6), 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Adams Central-St. Paul winner vs. Ogallala-Kearney Catholic winner, 9 a.m.
Auburn-AG winner vs. Lincoln Christian-Wayne winner, 10:45 a.m.
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
CLASS C2
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (23-3) vs. No. 8 Palmyra (19-6), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Yutan (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-4), 3:45 p.m.
No. 2 BRLD (26-0) vs. No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Sutton (23-2) vs. No. 6 Centennial (21-4), 8:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
GICC-Palmyra winner vs. Yutan-Ponca winner, 7 p.m.
BRLD-DT winner vs. Sutton-Centennial winner, 8:45 p.m.
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CLASS D1
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln East
No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s (22-2) vs. No. 8 Pleasanton (20-5), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5) vs. No. 5 Paxton (21-3), 10:45 a.m.
No. 2 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (24-3) vs. No. 7 Fullerton (19-5)
No. 3 Osmond (24-1) vs. No. 6 Southern Valley (19-5), 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
NPSP-Pleasanton winner vs. LCC-Paxton winner, 9 a.m.
HLHF-Fullerton winner vs. Osmond-Southern Valley winner, 10:45 a.m.
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
CLASS D2
First Round, March 12
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (25-0) vs. No. 8 Randolph (17-7), 9 a.m.
No. 4 Mullen (21-5) vs. No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s (19-5), 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln East
No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-1) vs. No. 7 Johnson-Brock (18-8), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Loomis (23-2) vs. No. 6 Parkview Christian (19-7), 8:45 p.m.
Semifinals, March 13
At Devaney
HSF-Randolph winner vs. Mullen-St. Mary’s winner, 2 p.m.
FCSH-JB winner vs. Loomis-Parkview Christian winner, 3:45 p.m.
Final Round, March 14
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
