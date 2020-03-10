LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Golf Team, led by three-time All-NSIC senior JJ Cooney’s fifth place individual finish, opened the spring season with a strong effort and took third place at the Warrior Vegas Invite, hosted by Winona State, at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.
Cooney, a senior from Pickstown, S.D., carded consecutive strong rounds and finished at 144 (73-71) for his second-best two-round total of the 2019-20 season. After opening at 73, he finished with a one-under par round of 71 and finished fifth for his second top-five finish and third top-10 finish. He was among six USF golfers to improve their score from day one to day two.
As a result of Cooney and three USF golfers with top-16 finishes, USF recorded a 596 (305-291) or its third best round of the season. After opening Monday with a 305, USF knocked 14 shots off its score and had a 291, which was the third-best team total of the second round at the tourney. The Cougars finished third behind team champion Winona State at 579 (297-282) and second-place Indianapolis at 581 (297-284).
Next for USF will be competing at the Washburn Invitational on March 23-24 at the Topeka (Kan.) Country Club.
