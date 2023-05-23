NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns and Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen each rank in the top seven after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
Pender’s Quinton Heineman shot a 1-over 73 to hold the first-round lead, one shot better than Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen. Burns and Pender’s Layton Gralheer each shot 76 to tie for third. Claussen shot 79 to sit in a three-way tie for fifth.
Bloomfield’s Mason Mackeprang shot 88 on the opening day.
Pender shot 319 on the opening day to hold a nine-stroke lead over Overton (328). Neligh-Oakdale (334) is third. Hartington-Newcastle is tied for 13th at 385.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Turner Dendinger and Riley Sudbeck led the way, each shooting 93. Bailey Paden shot 99, Dayton Sudbeck carded a 100 and Mason Buschkamp shot 104 for the Wildcats.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday).
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Ponca is tied for ninth after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Kearney Catholic leads the way with an opening round 320, three strokes better than Grand Island Central Catholic (323). Yutan (338) is a distant third.
Ponca shot 358 on the opening day, led by Jace Wahl’s 82 and Grant Sprakel’s 83 to sit just outside the top 15. Miguel Balvantin shot 93, Myles Fethkenher shot 100 and Austin Dendinger carded a 109 for the Indians.
Also in Class C, Tri County Northeast’s Ben Jorgensen shot an 89.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday).
