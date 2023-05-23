NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns and Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen each rank in the top seven after the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Pender’s Quinton Heineman shot a 1-over 73 to hold the first-round lead, one shot better than Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen. Burns and Pender’s Layton Gralheer each shot 76 to tie for third. Claussen shot 79 to sit in a three-way tie for fifth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.