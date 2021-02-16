SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota sophomore Madison Harms has been named the Summit League volleyball defensive player of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
Harms set one school record and recorded career-highs in three categories during the Coyotes split with Omaha.
The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native, set a school record for a three-set match with 10 total blocks (two solo and eight assisted) during Sunday’s 3-0 sweep.
Harms, the Summit League leader in blocks per set (1.21), equaled a career-high with 11 kills and set a career-high with five digs during Monday’s five-set loss.
“I am really proud of Harms,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Her blocking has been a big part of our defensive efforts, and this weekend she came out and continued that trend.
“She has worked very hard to make improvements to her game and it is great to see her work pay off as we play more opponents!”
South Dakota (4-4) hosts North Dakota State during a Summit League series on Sunday and Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
