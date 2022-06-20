SIOUX FALLS — Ralston, Nebraska, outlasted the Yankton Black Sox 6-5 in the Dakota Classic baseball tournament on Sunday.
Six different players had one hit each for Yankton: Tate Beste, Easton Feser, Trey Sager, Easton Nelson, Kaden Hughes and Mark Kathol.
Sager took the loss. Cohen Zahrbock struck out two in two innings of shutout relief.
The Black Sox, 11-3, host Sioux Falls West on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Black Sox 7, Centerville 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox scored all seven runs in the first two innings on the way to a 7-0 victory over Centerville in the Dakota Classic on Saturday.
Easton Nelson went 3-for-3, and Tate Beste doubled and singled for Yankton. Easton Feser had two hits and four RBI. Evan Serck added a hit.
Owen Wishon pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
Cubby’s Tourn.
Renner 16, Reds 8
BROOKINGS — Renner downed the Yankton Reds 16-8 in the Cubby’s baseball tournament on Sunday.
Ryder Walsh went 4-for-4 and Madden McQuade went 3-for-4 for Yankton. Isaac Olnes and Ben Bohlmann each had two hits. Easton Schelhaas, Damien Janish, Logan Bernt, Jaxon Parmalee and Elden Blakely each had a hit in the effort.
Schelhaas, McQuade and Parmelee each pitched for Yankton, with McQuad striking out four and Schelhaas striking out three.
The Reds host Sioux Falls Post 15 on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Reds 14, Brookings 4
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds scored their first victory of the season, rolling past Brookings 14-4 in the Cubby’s Tournament on Saturday.
Madden McQuad had three hits, and Nate Myer doubled and singled for Yankton, which scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to take control. Connor Bain and Ryder Walsh each had two hits and three RBI. Easton Schelhaas and Damien Janish each had two hits. Isaac Olness tripled, driving in three. Ben Bohlmann and Logan Bernt each had a hit in the victory.
Janish picked up the win, striking out seven in the four-inning contest.
Huron 17, Reds 7
BROOKINGS — Huron downed the Yankton Reds 17-7 in the Cubby’s Tournament on Saturday.
Madden McQuade doubled and singled, and Easton Schelhaas had two hits for Yankton. Isaac Olnes had a double and three RBI. Damien Janish, Nate Myer and Connor Bain each had a hit in the victory.
Schelhaas, Olnes and Connor Bain each pitched for Yankton. Olnes struck out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Monday
Bon Homme 15, Canistota-Freeman 0
TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored 12 runs in the first inning of a 15-0 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Landon Bares homered for Bon Homme. Landon Smith, Landon Schmidt and Wesley Kaul each doubled. Easton Mudder and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Schmidt tossed the three-inning no-hitter, striking out six. Sawyer Wipf took the loss, with Rocky Ammann striking out two in two innings of relief.
Scotland-Menno 9, Wess. Springs 3
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno scored seven runs in the first two innings as the Trappers toppled Wessington Springs 9-3 in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Kory Keppen went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Scotland-Menno. Landon Sayler had two hits. Bryce Sattler also doubled. Jayce Walloch and Izayah Ulmer each had a hit in the victory.
Sattler struck out 11 batters in 4 2/3 innings of work for the win. Ulmer struck out one in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
Scotland-Menno, 3-3, hosts Kimball-White Lake on Wednesday.
Parkston Blue 4, MVP 0
PARKSTON — Parkston’s Kolter Kramer tossed a one-hit shutout as Parkston Blue blanked Mount Vernon-Plankinton 4-0 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Kramer and Carson Bueber each doubled for Parkston. Drew Braley, Kaden Holzbauer and Mark Deckert each had a hit in the victory.
Kramer struck out three in the win.
BAH 7, Dakota Valley 5
BERESFORD — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 14s edged the Dakota Valley 13s in youth baseball action on Monday.
Evan Brown went 3-for-4 for B-AH. Ashton Oberle tirpled, Jax Fickbohm doubled, and Jacob Cole, Kasen Voss, Tommy Walth and Evan Dressen each had a hit in the victory.
Brown pitched six innings, striking out three, for the win. Fickbohm struck out two in an inning of relief.
BAH, 4-3, hosts the Lennox 14s on Thursday.
Scotland-Menno 6, Wessington Springs 5
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno scored in four straight innings to claim a 6-5 victory over Wessington Springs in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Erick Buechler and Brayson Meng each had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Kory Keppen tripled, and Izayah Ulmer added a hit in the victory.
Keppen struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of work for the win. Trent Guthmiller struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Canistota-Freeman 23, Bon Homme 4
TYNDALL — Canistota-Freeman scored 20 runs in the fourth inning of a 23-4 victory over Bon Homme in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Luke Peters went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI, and Jackson Donlan doubled three times for Canistota-Freeman. Easton Miller also had three hits. Riley Tschetter doubled and singled, driving in three. Tate Sorensen also had two hits and three RBI. Riley Gall and Alaric Knittel each had two hits. Tannen Auch, Brady Scott and Easton Tschetter each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Mudder doubled for Bon Homme. Mason Jolley and Calvin Caba each had a hit.
Riley Tschetter struck out two and Gall struck out three for the Sticks. Jackson Kaul took the loss, striking out four.
The Sticks, 9-0, travels to Canova on Wednesday.
Saturday
Greysox 4-11, Gayville-Volin 2-0
The Yankton Greysox earned a doubleheader sweep over Gayville-Volin in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Yankton scored twice in the fifth inning to claim a 4-2 victory in the opener.
Liam Villanueva, Kaden Hunhoff and Cale Haselhorst each had a hit for Yankton.
Preston Karstens had two of Gayville-Volin’s six hits. Hunter Wuebben doubled. Tanner Logan, Nathaniel Selchert and Jordon Wuestewald each had a hit.
Ryan Turner picked up the win, striking out six in the six-inning contest. Preston Karstens took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Hunhoff tossed a five-inning no-hitter as Yankton won the second game 11-0.
Hunhoff helped his cause with three hits, and Aiden Mulder tripled for Yankton. Eli Anderson, Dylan Howe, Devon Coke and Haselhorst each had a hit in the victory.
Hunhoff struck out 11 in the win. Tyler Aune took the loss, With Aune and Carter Barron each striking out two in their two innings of work.
Yankton, 10-4-1, hosts Vermillion today (Tuesday). Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Vermillion 21-9, EPJ 1-8
ELK POINT — Vermillion claimed a doubleheader sweep of Elk Point-Jefferson in VFW Teener 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Vermillion won the opener 21-1. Brody Van Roekel, Luke Schmitz, Jace Shatswell, Tanner Nieman and Daniel Havermann each had a hit for EPJ. Van Roekel struck out four in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Vermillion scored four runs in the fifth and final inning to claim a 9-8 victory in the nightcap.
Leland Mick homered for EPJ. Levi Hanson, Van Roekel, Logan Malm and Noah Buhian each had a hit.
EPJ hosts the Dakota Valley 14s today (Tuesday) and the Dakota Valley 13s on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.