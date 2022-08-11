VERMILLION — South Dakota seniors Dalton Godfrey and Alex Jensen along with junior Brock Mogensen were selected to the preseason all-American list by HERO Sports announced by the site on Thursday. Godfrey and Jensen were named to the second team while Mogensen earned third team honors.

Godfrey appears on the HERO Sports preseason list for the second consecutive season. This is also the third preseason honor for the Cedar Falls, Iowa, native this year after being named to the STATS Perform and Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason teams. He is in his sixth season in the red and white and returns as a key piece for a punting unit that ranked 10th nationally in net punting last season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.