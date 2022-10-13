PIERRE — The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors swept the Yankton Gazelles 25-11, 25-16, 25-22 Thursday night.
Yankton was led by Macy Drotzmann’s 10 kills to go with seven digs. Camille McDermott tallied 22 set assists to go along with five digs and two kills. Payton Moser registered 22 digs for the Gazelles.
Pierre improved to 12-4, while Yankton fell to 3-14.
Yankton hosts Aberdeen Central Saturday at 3 p.m. at Yankton High School, while Pierre travels to Huron to take on the Tigers Tuesday.
Pierre won the JV match 25-9, 25-16, the sophomore match 25-20, 25-18, the ninth grade A-team match 25-13, 25-8, and the ninth grade B-team match 25-16, 25-23.
