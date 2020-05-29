VERMILLION — South Dakota senior high jumper Zack Anderson has been voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VI team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Friday. Anderson will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced June 25.
Anderson made the CoSIDA Academic All-America third team last spring. He is one of 48 South Dakota student-athletes, across all sports, to be named an Academic All-American. Those Coyotes have garnered 61 Academic All-America honors, a total which Anderson looks to add to this summer.
A native of Parker, Anderson is a three-time All-American in the high jump. He holds South Dakota’s outdoor (7-4 ¼) and indoor (7-3 ¾) records in the event. Anderson received the 2020 Summit League Field Championships MVP this indoor season after capturing a pair of league titles in the high jump and long jump. He is a seven-time Summit League Champion with six consecutive titles in the high jump, dating back to the outdoor meet his freshman year.
Anderson is a six-time Academic All-Summit League and USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree. He carries a 3.43 cumulative grade-point average as a physical education major.
