The memories came flooding back.
Playing basketball in the driveway.
Playing pickup games at a nearby court.
The games of ‘H-O-R-S-E’ or ‘lightning’ or any other kind of competitive outlet between friends or siblings.
Those childhood memories returned — albeit out of a frustrating inability to not be able to play inside, due to the coronavirus pandemic — in full force this summer for the South Dakota women’s basketball players.
“It made me think about the reasons I started playing basketball in the first place and why I love the game,” senior Claudia Kunzer said.
In other words, out of a dark cloud came a shining ray of positivity.
Whether it was back in their respective hometowns or back together in Vermillion, the Coyotes realized how lucky they were to even have a chance to play the game they love.
Those were realizations that hit home during some of those games of ‘H-O-R-S-E’ or pickup games
“It was definitely a moment to step back and be like, “Wow, this is all I need right now,’” Kunzer said during Monday’s virtual media day session.
Particularly in what was already a strange 2020.
After winning all of their Summit League regular season games and then capturing the tournament championship, the nationally-ranked Coyotes (30-2) were primed and ready for a possible deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Then came COVID-19.
The ensuing pandemic shut everything down, including that national tournament. The frustrations lingered into the summer, when the Coyotes were unable to play together in large groups and were unable — for quite a while — to even get inside their athletic facilities.
That meant the players were on their own to get creative with their summer workouts.
“It’s really been a lot of individual accountability, which has allowed a lot of girls to grow in certain aspects of the game,” said senior Monica Arens, from Crofton (Nebraska).
It didn’t matter if that meant working out outside, or finding a hoop around Vermillion, the players had to work on being flexible, according to senior Liv Korngable.
“We had to hone in on being adaptable,” she said.
Senior Hannah Sjerven spent time back home in Minnesota, where like her teammates, her only options were to find a hoop outside.
“Going to our local elementary school and playing outside on the court brought me back to those days at recess,” she said.
Back to the times when she would play ‘lightning’ against the boys or play competitive games with her siblings.
“It definitely brought back some memories,” Sjerven added.
Sjerven said she returned to Vermillion in early June, and she and her teammates waited for the go-ahead to return to the facilities.
“It seems so long ago, but we still got productive work in, even though we weren’t allowed in the building,” Sjerven said.
Those memories from childhood days shooting at a nearby basket weren’t relegated only to the players.
No, even head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said Monday she thought back to her own memories — although they were a bit further back, she joked.
“That was before the three-point arc, so you’d go out and shoot and finish around the rim,” Plitzuweit joked.
Despite the necessity of those outdoor gatherings because of the pandemic, they provided some light moments, too — literally.
There are a few spots inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, according to Plitzuweit, where the lights shine in just a way that it makes it challenging for players.
“Our kids don’t complain about a lot of things, and that’s certainly something they’re not going to complain about after shooting into the sunlight this summer,” she joked.
No, it toughened the Coyotes.
“I think it says a lot about our team, how we’ve adjusted and kind of worked through some of these challenges,” Arens said.
Regardless of how last season ended and all of the off-season obstacles, the Coyotes were able to do what they needed to do to prepare themselves for the 2020-21 season.
“We’re just excited to play; to have the opportunity,” Korngable said, “and it’s really made us be even more grateful for the chance to play and the opportunities we’re presented.”
When you’re forced to work out on your own outside of your program’s state-of-the-art facilities and forced to find an available hoop in the community, it undoubtedly tests your coach’s mantra of ‘find a way.’
“This was a year we had to find a way to do things very differently,” Plitzuweit said.
The USD coaches and players also frequently talk about the ‘precious present’ — about living in and working for the ‘now’ — and that’s never been more true than the current situations.
The Coyotes, according to Arens, went from the “best feeling in the world” last March to two days later realizing it was suddenly over.
“Living off of that; not living in the moment, but realizing that could happen again this year has been an eye opener for all of us,” Arens said.
Especially for the five seniors, she added.
“That we’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” Arens said. “We’re taking it day by day.”
The Coyotes — the preseason Summit League favorite — aren’t about to take for granted the opportunities in front of them, according to Sjerven.
“I think it’s opened our eyes to how lucky we are to practice in these facilities every day; to be around each other, even if it is masked,” she said.
On the one hand, yes, there’s an understandable feeling of unfinished business from last season’s historic run, but the Coyotes are ready to see what this season brings, according to Arens.
“There will always and forever be that ‘what if,’” she said.
Instead of dwelling on the past and wasting time on wondering what might have happened in the NCAA Tournament, the players moved on.
“We could have lived in that, but when we came back in the summer, you could tell every single girl was ready to get going again and work for this year,” Arens said.
That ‘what if’ thought, yes, it’s unavoidable, according to senior Chloe Lamb.
“Starting in July when all of us got together, I think we did a pretty good job of putting that away and really focusing on new team, new year, new journey, and wanting to get started on something new,” she said.
