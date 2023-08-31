Bill Berry’s best memory throughout all 35 of the Hillcrest Invitationals he has participated in involved his wife, Lisa.
“My wife hit a hole in one last year for one of the evening events,” Bill Berry said. “That was fun and special.”
With the 50th annual Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am Golf Tournament getting underway at Hillcrest Golf Course Thursday, Yankton’s Bill Berry said the tournament gets “bigger and better every year.
“It’s a great tournament and I hope it’s going for another 50 years,” he said. “Hopefully, they can play it for a long time.”
The tournament is being played at a later date this year due to construction of the new clubhouse at Hillcrest.
“I haven’t been through the whole clubhouse, but it looks awesome,” said Larry Guthmiller of Yankton.
Muscatine, Iowa’s Sam Herrmann said it was tougher to get into the tournament but the excitement for the tournament for the participants from Muscatine is the same as previous years.
“We found out last Tuesday (and were asked), “Hey, you want to come up (to Yankton)?” We jumped at the chance,” Herrmann said. “The date didn’t have an impact on anything.
“We’re always excited to come out here. The course is always in phenomenal shape and the company is always good.”
The date change for the tournament helped Yankton’s James Grotenhuis given his son, Cooper, was on the Yankton Post 12 legion baseball team the whole summer.
“I didn’t get to play as much (golf) early on (in the summer) but now that baseball is over and football season got started, a little bit more free time as allowed me to get out and play a little bit more.”
The windy day Thursday made for changing conditions out on the course. Still, Ian Simon, a professional golfer on the Dakotas Tour, said the course is always in good condition regardless of the weather.
“The members here and everyone in Yankton comes together for the event, which makes it a cool atmosphere,” he said. If you hit good shots on this golf course, you get rewarded. If you hit poor ones, you don’t.”
Schaefer Focusing On Budding Pro Career
Matthew Schaefer’s focus has shifted to playing professional golf tournaments since he graduated from South Dakota State University in May with an Ag Business degree.
Still, his goal is to win the tournaments he competes in as he gains experience.
“I’d like to win but I’m new out here, so putting myself in good situations (is important),” Schaefer said.
Schaefer is enjoying the independent aspect of starting his professional career.
“It’s all on your own,” he said. “I don’t mind traveling, going around, meeting new people and playing and seeing new courses. It’s been fun so far.”
Schaefer grew up on a farm in Fordyce, Neb., and enjoyed being able to apply that to his schooling while golfing for the Jackrabbits.
“It was nice to have two separate things in college,” Schaefer said.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic alum added that playing college golf prepared him for the rigors of the professional schedule.
“We played a good schedule in college,” Schaefer said. “We were able to go around to cool places, play good courses and play against good teams.”
Schaefer shot a 1-over 73 in the first round Thursday.
Drake Alum Lim Having Early Success On Dakotas Tour
Drake University golf alum Tim Lim, who finished with a 2-under 70 in the opening round of the professional tournament Thursday, is attacking the challenge of making the jump from college to professional golf.
He proved he could golf with others on the Dakotas Tour when he won the first tournament of the season at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls Jun. 16-18 with a 20-under score on the weekend.
“Being able to compete with good players out there reassured the decision I made to turn pro was worth it,” Lim said.
Lim, who golfed at Drake from 2017-2022, mentioned time management as a challenge of making the jump from college to professional golf.
“You’re traveling a lot on your own,” Lim said. “You’re not with your team. You’ve got to handle (things) off the course. When you’re on the course, you’ve got to be mentally strong because you need (that) in order to succeed.”
It is a mindset Lim is taking into this weekend’s Hillcrest Invitational.
“This weekend, I’m going to try to do my best and trust my game will produce the results I hope for,” he said.
Lim shot a 2-under 70 first round Thursday.
Simon Keeping Consistent Mindset Heading Into Weekend
In his third time playing at the Hillcrest Invitational, Ian Simon is trying to keep a consistent mindset as his golf game “trends in the right direction.
“(Golf) is a difficult game for anybody at any level,” Simon said. “Things never go exactly to plan. Being able to have a foundation of that mindset that if something goes wrong or well, (it is important) to stick to your process and belief in yourself. It gets difficult, but it’s part of why I do it. If it was easy, then it wouldn’t be any fun.”
Simon likes being on the move, as it was something he got used to throughout his childhood. Originally from Fort Collins, Simon has lived in Maryland and Florida as well.
“I’ve been lucky that my family took me to some cool places, too,” he said. “I recently moved to Scottsdale (Ariz.) from Orlando. I wanted to have a little change and it’s been awesome. The (heat of the) desert, maybe not, but that’s another reason I come to South Dakota (on the Dakotas Tour).”
Simon shot a 4-over 76 round Thursday.
Action at the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am continues Friday.
