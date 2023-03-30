GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim an 8-3 victory over Wagner in high school softball action on Thursday in Gayville. The game was the program debut for both squads.

Andrea Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Gayville-Volin. Ayla Dimmer doubled and singled. Madison Orr tripled. Kendra Beeck-Waterman doubled. Keeley Larson, Maia Achen, Kayden Bye and Kaitlyn Mellum each had a hit in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.