GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim an 8-3 victory over Wagner in high school softball action on Thursday in Gayville. The game was the program debut for both squads.
Andrea Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Gayville-Volin. Ayla Dimmer doubled and singled. Madison Orr tripled. Kendra Beeck-Waterman doubled. Keeley Larson, Maia Achen, Kayden Bye and Kaitlyn Mellum each had a hit in the victory.
Ravyn Medricky homered and doubled for Wagner. Lydia Yost, Libby Kotab, Sydney Cournoyer, Braxton Nedved and Aubrey Medricky each had a hit for the Red Raiders.
Dimmer picked up the win, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest. Yost took the loss, striking out 10.
Both teams are scheduled to play in the Early Bird Tournament on Saturday, to be played in North Sioux City.
Dakota Valley 22, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley scored 13 runs in the sixth inning to claim a 22-7 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in softball action on Thursday.
Five different players had two hits each for Dakota Valley: Logan Miller, Mia Riibe, Avry Trotter, Addie Dickson and Rachel Voegeli. Voegeli had a triple, while Avry Trotter and Riibe each doubled.
Also for Dakota Valley, Brennan Trotter doubled and Ashlynn Stusse had a hit.
Josie Curry went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for EPJ, which made its program debut. Grace Griffin also went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Alyssa Chytka had the other Huskies hit.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out 10 in six innings of work. Danica Torrez took the loss, striking out six.
Dakota Valley, 2-0, will be the host site for Beresford’s Early Bird Tournament on Saturday. EPJ plays Tea Area on Monday.
