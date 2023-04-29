Mount Marty Lancers head football coach John Michaletti was pleased with how his team competed during the Lancers’ spring game Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

It was evident the players gave full effort in the live session as the Lancers defense made some impressive tackles throughout the day. Michaletti was happy the team came out of spring practice healthy.

