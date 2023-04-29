Mount Marty Lancers head football coach John Michaletti was pleased with how his team competed during the Lancers’ spring game Saturday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
It was evident the players gave full effort in the live session as the Lancers defense made some impressive tackles throughout the day. Michaletti was happy the team came out of spring practice healthy.
“We did quite a bit of some live segments this spring,” Michaletti said. “Being able to finish with a game, we were a little quick (blowing the whistle) with the quarterbacks. We want to make sure we’re able to keep those guys up but wanted to make sure that (our players) are used to breaking and making tackles.”
Michaletti praised the quick decision-making throughout the day from quarterback Ken Gay II. In Gay’s opinion, his best throw of the day came on a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa on a 4th-and-5 near the end of the scrimmage.
“I knew Jonah was going to get open so I put it this place where he could get it,” Gay said. “That's where trust comes from.”
Michaletti praised the way Gay adjusted throughout the scrimmage.
“He did very well in fast situations (with) being smart with the ball and checking the ball in the flats,” Michaletti said. “That is what we want to see him doing and making those decisions in that kind of time.”
Miyazawa’s route-running ability was on display throughout the scrimmage even with the Lancers defense breaking up some potential deep plays.
“He keeps progressing as a leader,” Michaletti said. “You're going to see him continue to try to coach up other guys. Even when you keep two high (defensive backs) and ‘bracket’ him, It’s going to be hard to stop him because he's going to make plays. He is a playmaker.”
A player on the defensive side of the football that stood out to Michaletti in the scrimmage was linebacker Cameron Middleton.
“He’s also stepped up as a leader this year,” Michaletti said. “He had a couple of big stops there. I was glad to see the defense roll off his momentum he set for us.”
Michaletti also praised the job defensive back Tyler Ivy did through the spring. Ivy and Gay are from the same hometown of Plain Dealing, Louisiana, and have known each other since Gay was two years old.
“Seeing him grow into his role and feeling comfortable, he’s a great team player,” Gay said. “He’s a great team player and leader for those young guys.”
The scrimmage portion of Saturday’s festivities started with red zone work for the Lancers. The offense scored on three straight possessions starting from the opponent’s 12-yard line. From there, there was variation from where drives started where the defense was able to force some three-and-outs throughout the scrimmage.
Gay talked about building respect among his teammates as the Lancers return all 11 offensive starters from 2022.
“It’s good to build that chemistry with the guys,” he said. “That’s going to be great and building leadership is (through) trust.”
Michaletti was setting the football and “officiated” a pass-interference call late in the scrimmage, tasks usually given to the officials on game days.
“I hit my step count today, that’s for sure,” Michaletti said. “That way I can try to stay neutral on that, let Coach (Brian) Grace call the defense, Coach (Josh) Lewis call the offense and let the guys have fun.”
The players take finals this week and will be back for the summer weight training session June 1.
