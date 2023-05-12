SIOUX FALLS — Western Illinois is leaving for the Ohio Valley Conference.
WIU sent an official request to withdraw from the Summit League on Friday. The move will be effective June 30.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
"This represents a new start, and a new era for Leatherneck Athletics against some old rivalries, as well as some new teams in our geographic footprint," WIU Athletic Director Paul Bubb said in a statement. "When you look at the schools in the Ohio Valley Conference, you see schools which are similar in enrollment, the size of communities where they exist, the academic programs they offer and the athletic budgets each has to work with at the Division I level."
The change will leave the Summit League with eight primary members, including the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University. Denver, Kansas City, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts and St. Thomas are the others.
“Despite today’s news, the Summit League’s foundation is strong. Our focus remains on being a leading Division I conference with a resolute commitment to broad-based competitive success, high academic achievement, and preparing future leaders,” Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement. “The League and its member institutions are aligned and will continue working on bold strategies to further strengthen the membership and enhance the experiences for our student-athletes.”
The Leathernecks will remain in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for one more season before also joining the OVC for football. WIU will host USD on Nov. 18 for its final regular season game in MVFC play.
WIU was a founding member of both the Summit League, called the Mid-Continent Conference when it began in 1982, and the MVFC, called the Gateway Collegiate Athletic Conference when it began in 1985.
Western Illinois did not finish in the top four in any completed sport in the Summit League in 2022-23. The Leathernecks enter the weekend in fifth in the baseball standings, a half-game behind Omaha.
The Ohio Valley Conference was founded in 1948, and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Other schools in the conference include Eastern Illinois; Lindenwood (Missouri); Little Rock (Arkansas); Morehead State (Kentucky); SEMO (Southeast Missouri); SIUE (Edwardsville); USI (Indiana); Tennessee State; Tennessee Tech; and UT Martin (Tennessee).
